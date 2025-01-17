Dynasty Warriors Origins: Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans guide

The Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans is also Dynasty Warriors Origins’ chapter 1 finale. The biggest battle in the game to date, it is also home to one of the game’s only true boss battles. It’s a gigantic map, and arguably, there are several ways you could choose to tackle it. Since you control Ziluan, you’re often told to just “go where you think you need to be,” and hopefully, you make the right choices.

After the Battle of Guangzong in Dynasty Warriors Origins, Zhang Jiao flees, finding his way here. The entire Expeditionary Force is here to help you battle this boss. But first, you must defeat his thousands of soldiers and tons of traps, and navigate your way to the final portion of the battle. If it feels like it’s too much, we’re here to help you through.

How to complete Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory condition : Defeat Zhang Jiao

: Defeat Zhang Jiao Defeat condition: Either Zhu Jun or Huangfu Song is forced to flee

This is it - the ultimate showdown! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans, you won’t be traveling with Zhu Jun or Huangfu Song much, but you do have to ensure they’re safe. Anytime someone important like that is struggling, you should immediately rush to them, let them get healed, and clear any enemy officers harassing them.

Preparation for Battle

Weapon: Longsword

Gem: Ascendance Gem

Battle Arts:

Sp. Absconding Slash

Swallow Slash

Mad Blade Rush

Sp. Palm Strike

Accessory:

Divine Bird’s Wing

Unlocking the Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans in Dynasty Warriors Origins

The Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans in Dynasty Warriors Origins unlocks after the Battle of Guangzong. You just have to head to the Expeditionary Force camp when ready. If you use your Eyes of the Sacred Bird, they will guide you where you need to be.

Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans Walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Primary objectives

Stop the arrow rain/Zhou Cang

Stop Zhang Liang's Phantom Soldiers

Defeat Zhang Bao's Large Force

Overcome Zhang Jiao/Zhang Jiao's Large Force

The Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a big, chaotic mess. I started by riding west, through the winding paths through the cliffs. It’s relatively empty, so just ride until you see the ladder, jump down, and demolish the generic officer waiting down there with Xiahou Dun, Xiahou Yuan, Hua Xiong, and Cao Cao.

Follow your friends, and beat up the Yellow Turbans (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Ride north afterward, and you’ll see a wide open area, with Huang Shao, a generic Yellow Turban, and some soldiers. These are the next target, so take care of them as quickly as possible. You don’t really want to spend a lot of time waiting around on such a dangerous map.

You outman and outpower this pair of officers by a significant margin, so they should be easy. From there, head south to find the ladder shown above, so you can get to the upper part of this Dynasty Warriors Origins map. Take the winding route around to the north, back towards the enemy.

Defeating these troublemakers will stop the rain of arrows on your allies (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Ride along the northwest route along the top until you get to the point where you find the archers raining down arrows on your army. This is easy to spot if you get lost — this is where Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Liu Bei are going. So just check the map to find them and follow along. Zhou Cang makes a return and is leading this group — defeating him stops the arrows from falling.

He’s far more aggressive this time, with spin kicks, and other annoying attacks. He also has high morale, so he has bonus Fortitude you need to cut through. He’s not alone, though — in addition to generic soldiers, he has a generic officer to help him out. When Zhou Cang lifts his leg and glows orange, hit him with the Sp. Palm Strike to cancel it out and make him easier to hit.

Defeating him and the other officer will stop the barrage of arrows. Stay up top and follow Liu Bei, and before long, you’ll see the Yellow Turbans deployed a force up here to try and stop you. It’s just a few generic officers and soldiers — nothing you haven’t fought dozens of times before in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Take them out quickly during the Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans.

This map looks complex, but it really isn't (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Upon defeating these enemies, ride east, towards the far fort along the northeast side of the map. Once you defeat the generic Wise Yellow Turban General and his men, you can walk up to the gates and order your soldiers to batter down the walls. However, for completion’s sake, I chose to take the southern fort first, before heading north.

Gao Sheng is here, and he’s a standard Podao wielder. With a meager two points of Fortitude, he won’t take any longer to beat than the other generic soldiers you’ve fought so far. When you claim this fort, turn your attention north, where your allies are fighting. Zhang Mancheng and Zhao Hong are in this base.

The Phantom Soldiers are a real danger to your fellow soldiers (Image Koei Tecmo)

However, at the same time in Dynasty Warriors Origins, Liu Bei is setting up an ambush, far off in the west. I didn’t wind up joining it, but you certainly have that option. You don’t really need to claim this base since the rest of your forces are already in prime position. I simply chose to for the exp on my weapon proficiency.

In fact, you may wind up abandoning the fort anyway — around this time, Zhang Liang is going to conjure phantom soldiers to stall out the Expeditionary Force. Luckily, it’s right to the north of you — top right of the map, seen above. You have five minutes to beat him, to stop the phantom soldier attack from decimating your allies.

Join an assault group, and get the violence started again! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Zhang Liang uses a tactician’s fan, so he will keep blasting waves of air at you. I prefer to dodge these to get close and use multi-hit attacks to wear down his defenses. During this fight, Huangfu Song got into a dangerous situation, but defeating Zhang Liang will stop that. Join Cao Cao’s charge — or Liu Bei’s Ambush — and ride into Zhang Bao’s Large Force.

Like all Large Forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you either need to deplete the energy of the force by beating officers/soldiers, or defeat the person in charge of it — in this case Zhang Bao. Watch out for the Grand Tactic Veil of Mist — there’s a Mystic Censer you need to break. Use Eyes of the Sacred Bird to find and destroy it.

Follow that purple smoke! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You’ll need to jump up the rocks to the higher section to get to it. The purple smoke will make it simple to find. You’ve dealt with this before repeatedly by now, so it’s not new. Ignore everything else and make a beeline for the censer. Breaking the censor will bring Zhang Bao out of hiding, so head to him and focus on him.

If Cao Cao triggers Limitless Zeal Grand Tactic, make sure he doesn’t get defeated or interrupted, it’s a devastating attack that will help you win this. However, he was pretty low on health when this happened for me in Dynasty Warriors Origins, so I did have to go help him in person. This is where Zhang Bao is, so it all comes together nicely. Save Cao Cao, and start attacking Zhang Bao.

Zhang Bao's all that stands in your way now (Image via Koei Tecmo)

It can be really hectic though — there are tons of soldiers and officers everywhere. Hold out for Cao Cao’s Limitless Zeal, and almost everyone nearby will be defeated. Then return to Zhang Bao. He’s a longsword user, so you’re probably familiar with his tricks by now. He’s nobody special, either.

For the final part of this battle, you must reach/defeat Zhang Jiao, so ride up to the flag on the screen, to enter the Zhang Jiao boss battle. We’ve already created an in-depth guide for Zhang Jiao, but here are some highlights:

Knowing when to get up in his face, and when to get away is key (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Phase 1 is a 1 vs. 1, where he pummels you with rocks from the sky — but if you’re close enough, you can interrupt with your Special Attack.

If he glows red, get away and avoid the incoming rocks — you can’t block these.

Use the pots that have health buns in them instead of using your portable items whenever possible.

Phase 2 is a Large Force battle — he can summon hurricanes and lightning storms.

The Thunderous Tempest Grand Tactic is stopped by killing 300 enemies. This is easily done.

is stopped by killing 300 enemies. This is easily done. Phase 2 has lots of officers to deal with — fight those before Zhang Jiao so they don’t gang up on you.

With this, watch the cutscenes, and you’ll be able to wrap up Chapter 1, and head toward Chapter 2, which features none other than Dong Zhuo, and Lu Bu.

