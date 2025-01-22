Dynasty Warriors Origins: Suppression of Yan Province guide (Chapter 3)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Suppression of Yan Province serves as a pivotal chapter where Cao Cao aims to quell the remnants of the Yellow Turbans to restore peace. This battle, centered in Puyang, offers high-stakes combat and intricate strategy, testing your mastery of the battlefield.

This guide explains how to tackle the Suppression of Yan Province and secure victory for Cao Cao's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Suppression of Yan Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)

Wei faction's Suppression of Yan Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Cao Cao’s forces are determined to subdue the Yellow Turbans. Your objectives are straightforward yet challenging:

Occupy critical bases : Secure points A, B, and C early on to establish dominance.

: Secure points A, B, and C early on to establish dominance. Defend your allies : Assist officers like Cheng Yu and Dian Man to maintain morale.

: Assist officers like Cheng Yu and Dian Man to maintain morale. Defeat commanders : Take on powerful Yellow Turban leaders at key locations.

: Take on powerful Yellow Turban leaders at key locations. Survive inner fire: Brace yourself for the Yellow Turbans’ "Inner Fire" tactics that demand swift and decisive action.

Battle preparation

Weapon:

Commander's Sword

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessories:

Divine Turtle's Shell, Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Xiahou Dun

Suppression of Yan Province walkthrough

Strategy for Suppression of Yan Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Start at the southeast base

Kick off the mission southeast of Puyang. Begin by capturing the middle bases (Points A, B, and C). Assist officers like Cheng Yu and Dian Man as they engage large groups of Yellow Turbans. Use your Musou attacks and strongest combos to clear out enemies efficiently.

2) Head northwest to point E

Once the middle bases are secured, make your way northwest to assist Chen Gong. Here, you’ll need to:

Scale a nearby cliff using a ladder.

Take out the enemy base using Falcon Flurry and companion swaps with Xiahou Dun.

While you’re busy, Cao Cao’s forces will unleash volleys of arrows from the central base, boosting your army’s morale.

3) Face the large northwest yellow turban force

Prepare for a massive clash with the Yellow Turbans’ northwestern force. They will activate Inner Fire, enhancing their tactical capabilities. Your mission here is to:

Defeat 200 enemies in two minutes.

Eliminate the Yellow Turban commander leading this assault.

Utilize your Battle Arts, Musou attacks, and companion support to meet the timer.

4) Move southeast to secure bases

After clearing the northwest, head to the southeast bases. Yellow Turban commanders and large enemy groups will resist fiercely. Companion swap with Xiahou Dun for added firepower and clear the area. Expect another Inner Fire activation, requiring you to:

Defeat 300 enemies in two minutes.

Focus on crowd control with wide-reaching attacks and parry well to meet this challenge.

Tip: Break pots along the way to stock up on Meat Buns for healing during the battle.

5) Final push to the northeast base

The climax of the battle unfolds in the northeast. Join your allied forces in taking down the last Yellow Turban’s Large Central Force in the battle. Expect the most intense resistance yet, with another Inner Fire activation requiring:

Defeating 1,000 enemies within two minutes.

Here’s how to secure victory:

Use God Rage mode during high-pressure moments to maximize damage.

Combine Battle Arts, Musou attacks, and companion swaps to handle the sheer volume of enemies.

Tips for success

Use your horse: Mahogany ensures rapid movement between objectives, saving precious time. Monitor health: Breaking pots for Meat Buns is vital for sustaining through prolonged skirmishes. Stay alert: Watch the map closely for ambushes or reinforcements that could disrupt your strategy. Manage inner fire: Time your attacks and focus on crowd control to meet the timer challenges effectively.

That sums up the Suppression of Yan Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

