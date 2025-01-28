Dynasty Warriors Origins: Xiapi Counterattack guide (Chapter 4)

The Xiapi Counterattack in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a fast-paced mission where Liu Bei must fend off Yuan Shu’s invading forces to protect Xu Province. This Chapter 4 mission demands sharp tactics, precise execution, and effective health management.

This guide explains how to tackle the Xiapi Counterattack and secure victory in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Xiapi Counterattack in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

Preparation for the battle

A still from the Xiapi Counterattack in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Trending

General Sword

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Guan Yu

Objectives & failure conditions

Victory : Defeat Ji Ling and Yuan Shu.

: Defeat Ji Ling and Yuan Shu. Defeat: Liu Bei is forced to flee.

Xiapi Counterattack walkthrough

Map for the Xiapi Counterattack in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Clear the central area (point A)

The battle kicks off at the center of the map. Engage the first wave of enemies, including Yue Jiu, Yang Hong, and Yuan Yao. Use your Battle Arts chain and combos to eliminate them quickly. Keeping the momentum here will set the tone for the battle.

Once the central area is cleared, head east to Point B to face Lei Bo. This enemy can be tricky, so rely on Musou Attacks, and your combo moves for a decisive victory. Defeating Lei Bo will increase your allies' morale, giving them an edge in the fight.

Head back to the center to mop up the remaining enemies, including Qiao Ruj and Chen Ji. Use this time to secure the area, as controlling the center will help maintain your team's morale.

Tip: Keep an eye out for Meat Buns scattered in pots to restore health when needed.

2) Take on Ji Ling (point I)

Mount your horse and ride to the western enemy base at Point I, where Ji Ling awaits. Alongside him, you’ll encounter other officers, including Xun Zheng. Ji Ling is a fast attacker, so prepare to parry effectively while using battle arts, musou attacks, and tactics like volleys during tougher moments.

Once Ji Ling is defeated, the tides of battle will shift in your favor.

3) Final confrontation with Yuan Shu

Post victory conversation in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Return to the center to face Yuan Shu himself. Yuan Shu is accompanied by several allies, so use crowd-clearing combos, musou, and volleys to handle the group. Yuan Shu will attempt to evade, but stay aggressive, chasing him down and landing decisive blows to secure victory.

Victory Rewards

Successfully completing the Xiapi Counterattack will grant valuable experience points and boost your weapon proficiency. The XP gained will contribute to leveling up your Wanderer and unlocking new skills, giving you an edge in future battles in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.