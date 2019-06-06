E3 2019: 5 Games we're looking forward to

Watch Dogs 3 will be at E3 2019

E3 2019 is only a few days away. Here are 5 of the confirmed games that will be showcased, which we're looking forward to the most.

#5 Dragon Age 4

Dragon Age 4

We saw a very short video teasing Dragon Age 4 at the Game Awards last year, which mostly just showed a logo. Since then, BioWare has released Anthem which has been received with anger and frustration by most players because of how buggy the game is and an overall lack of content - despite being 6 years in the making.

There have been a couple of leaks regarding Dragon Age 4 already and they do sound a little troubling. Development has reportedly been troubled with one person who worked on the game describing it as "Anthem with Dragons".

EA may also try to release this game as a live service rather than the traditional single player RPG. We're looking forward to seeing whether this is the next dumpster fire from the house of EA or the first step of a long-needed comeback.

#4 Starfield

Starfield

Starfield was also announced at E3 2018 and like Dragon Age 4, we only got to see a logo trailer announcing the game. Although Starfield won't release anytime soon, we can still expect some sort of an update on it. We all know that Bethesda badly need some good PR after the critical, commercial and PR disaster that Fallout 76 was.

#3 The unannounced Avengers game

We will learn more about the unannounced Avengers game

We haven't seen much of Crystal Dynamics' Avengers project. We don't know too much about this yet and the few leaks that we've had suggest that there could be some live service elements to it. It's said to be in the same universe as Marvel's Spider-Man though, so hopefully not.

