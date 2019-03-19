E3 2019: Did Bethesda just tease Starfield?

Yesterday Bethesda finally confirmed that they will be returning this year at E3 2019 on June 9 for their 5th annual Bethesda E3 showcase.

As every year, Bethesda's E3 showcase of this year has a different theme. "Be together" as they stated and the picture accompanying that announcement consisted of icons from Bethesda's most popular franchises such as Wolfenstein, Doom, Elder Scrolls: Online along with what seems to be the game developers of the same standing together and looking up at the "sky".

Now if you guys noticed it properly you might be knowing that none of the characters from the BGS( Bethesda Game Studios) is present in the picture( No the dragon represents ESO, not Skyrim). It comes as a surprise though because BGS has a major contribution to Bethesda as in whole and the absence of almost all the characters, even Vault boy which is a shock because Fallout 76 is most certainly be going to be there at BE3 comes as a shock.

Now here's the catch. You see just like I mentioned before, all the game devs and the characters are looking up at the sky.

Why is that you may ask? It's because Starfield is undoubtedly the most important game currently at development in Bethesda, a game that can certainly save the company from its falling reputation in the last couple of years, especially after the disastrous launch of Fallout 76.

Now if you look even more carefully you would see that it's actually Todd Howard standing at the very end of the queue which what seems like Dogmeat? Yes, it's most certainly so. This queue actually might be referring to Bethesda's lineup for this year E3.

Starting from the left is the Doom guy which Bethesda has already confirmed will get an in-depth look at this year's E3 and then moving forward there's that robodog from Wolfenstein and we most certainly are getting more details about Wolfenstein Young Blood which is coming this year. Then as we go on there are guys from ESO, Rage 2 and finally Todd at the end. This might just indicate that Todd will be gracing the stage at the very end of BE3 just like always and you guessed it - show us Starfield and win E3?

Starfield is Bethesda Game Studio's first new IP in 25 years and the expectations are running sky high.

What are your thoughts about this? Do you think Starfield will be at this year's E3? Tell us in the comments down below.

