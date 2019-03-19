×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

E3 2019: Did Bethesda just tease Starfield?

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    19 Mar 2019, 23:11 IST

BE3
BE3

Yesterday Bethesda finally confirmed that they will be returning this year at E3 2019 on June 9 for their 5th annual Bethesda E3 showcase.


As every year, Bethesda's E3 showcase of this year has a different theme. "Be together" as they stated and the picture accompanying that announcement consisted of icons from Bethesda's most popular franchises such as Wolfenstein, Doom, Elder Scrolls: Online along with what seems to be the game developers of the same standing together and looking up at the "sky".

Now if you guys noticed it properly you might be knowing that none of the characters from the BGS( Bethesda Game Studios) is present in the picture( No the dragon represents ESO, not Skyrim). It comes as a surprise though because BGS has a major contribution to Bethesda as in whole and the absence of almost all the characters, even Vault boy which is a shock because Fallout 76 is most certainly be going to be there at BE3 comes as a shock.

Now here's the catch. You see just like I mentioned before, all the game devs and the characters are looking up at the sky.

Why is that you may ask? It's because Starfield is undoubtedly the most important game currently at development in Bethesda, a game that can certainly save the company from its falling reputation in the last couple of years, especially after the disastrous launch of Fallout 76.




Now if you look even more carefully you would see that it's actually Todd Howard standing at the very end of the queue which what seems like Dogmeat? Yes, it's most certainly so. This queue actually might be referring to Bethesda's lineup for this year E3.

Starting from the left is the Doom guy which Bethesda has already confirmed will get an in-depth look at this year's E3 and then moving forward there's that robodog from Wolfenstein and we most certainly are getting more details about Wolfenstein Young Blood which is coming this year. Then as we go on there are guys from ESO, Rage 2 and finally Todd at the end. This might just indicate that Todd will be gracing the stage at the very end of BE3 just like always and you guessed it - show us Starfield and win E3?

Starfield is Bethesda Game Studio's first new IP in 25 years and the expectations are running sky high.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about this? Do you think Starfield will be at this year's E3? Tell us in the comments down below.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
BE3: Bethesda is coming to E3 in 2019
RELATED STORY
Bethesda: New Fallout game listed by Amazon; Could be Fallout 3/Fallout New Vegas Remake
RELATED STORY
PlayStation News: Did Sony just tease the PS5?
RELATED STORY
EA won't hold a traditional press conference at E3 2019; Plans for EA PLAY revealed.
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Xbox boss teases E3 2019 plans
RELATED STORY
Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's RPG Will Be Featured in E3 2019
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76 News: Bethesda under fire again from fans with bigger resolution support
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Westworld Mobile Game gets shut down after getting sued by Bethesda
RELATED STORY
PlayStation News: Sony cancels E3 2019 plans, What does it mean for the PS5?
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76: 2019 Roadmap revealed; here's everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us