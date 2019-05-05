×
E3 2019: Games and panels confirmed for this year (so far)

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    05 May 2019, 13:18 IST

Image result for e3 2019

E3 2019, one of the biggest conventions, is set for June 11-13 this year. There have been many games confirmed for the expo. We're also early in the transition stage between the end of a generation of consoles and the birth of a new one, where we will start seeing early details about the PS5 and the next Xbox.

Many big studios such as Microsoft, Bethesda, Square Enix and more have been confirmed for E3. This year, Sony will not have an E3 panel so we won't get any new information on the PS5 or upcoming PS4 games. Here are some games confirmed to be shown in E3 but without a confirmed panel:

  • Doom Eternal
  • Scavengers
  • Bee Simulator
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dying Light 2
  • Borderlands 3
  • The Sinking City
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Here are some of the panels and games we will likely see in E3 2019.

EA Play


Image result for e3 2019 ea

Date: 7-9 June

Time: Unconfirmed

EA has a 3 day panel this time and they will have plenty to show at the expo. It is confirmed that we will see new footage and details of the much-awaited Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. We could also get details on FIFA 20, Madden 20 and new DLC and updates for existing games such as Battlefield 5 and Battlefront 2.

EA should also address patches and issues with Anthem as the player base has started to dwindle because of the many issues it has. Fingers crossed for a new Command and Conquer game, but we don't know how likely it will be.

Bethesda


Image result for e3 2019 bethesda

Date: 9 June

Time: 12.30 AM UTC

We will likely get to see details for Elder Scrolls 6 as well as Starfield in Bethesda's E3 panel this year. Director Todd Howard stated last year that these games will be showcased much earlier than the planned release. We can also expect to see some details on Doom: Eternal.

