E3 2019: Ubisoft confirms Watch Dogs Legion; More info coming at E3

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
11   //    05 Jun 2019, 12:47 IST

Watch Dogs Legion
Watch Dogs Legion

Today, after weeks and weeks of leaks and rumours, Ubisoft has finally given in and confirmed Watch Dogs 3 which is actually called Watch Dogs Legion via their Twitter account.

If you haven't noticed yet, Watch Dogs Legion's logo is apparently red in colour. Does this indicate that the game is taking on a darker and edgier approach than its previous entry? This actually seems to coincide with what Actor and Comedian Aisha Tyler had to say about the game.

According to her, Watch Dogs 3 (now Watch Dogs Legion) will have "a more serious tone" and "a greater focus on creepy future techs, something akin to Black Mirror."

Watch Dogs Legion's main focus as it seems remains to be the new NPC system. According to the Amazon listing, it was revealed that every NPC in the game will have a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by various gameplay systems of the game.

Also, the recent leak also stated that this system is so complicated that the game has proved to be a headache for the devs and has also received at least one delay. Maybe this means that Watch Dogs Legion is actually an early 2020 title?

The NPC system seems to be really impressive and something we haven't really seen being implemented in an open world game. The closest we have gotten to interact with every NPC was in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 which allowed us to interact (talk, threaten, kill) with any and every NPC the game offered.

Watch Dogs Legion is apparently set in a post-Brexit, dystopian London setting where society, politics and technology have changed and altered London's fortunes. Although Ubisoft hasn't officially confirmed yet that the game is set in London.

Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion? Tell us in the comments down below. For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One E3 2019
