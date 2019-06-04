Watch Dogs 3: Watch Dogs Legion Leaked; Set in Dystopian London Setting; Can play as NPCs

Watch Dogs 3 fan art

It seems as though Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 3 has finally leaked new information regarding the game's existence which has surfaced via an Amazon listing. According to that, Watch Dogs 3 is supposedly called Watch Dogs: Legion.

The game is set in a "post-Brexit" dystopian version of London according to the description.

Watch_Dogs Legion is set in a near-future, dystopian version of London. It's a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London's fortunes.

Noted first by the Twitter user Wario64, the listing also stated that the game will let you play as anyone. Meaning that players can play as every NPC of the game.

The listing further ellaborates on the new play as anyone system.

"Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by gameplay systems."

It's not unusal for a Ubisoft game to leak one week prior to their E3 showcase. Last year's Assassin's Creed Odyssey suffered a similar fate when somebody accidently posted a sale of a key ring inspired from the upcoming game,

Last month more concrete details regarding the game such as the game's protogainst, the London setting and more tidbits were revealed via a reddit post.

It stated that the game will feature a Neo London setting with cyberpunk vibes. You will play as a female protagonist known as Sarah - half Asian and half English, working for an anti-terrorist organization branch that deals with cybersecurity.

Other information stated that lethal weapons won't be making a comeback in the game which is actually a good design choice and that players will be able to roam the open world on a Skateboard this time around and draw graffitis - both of which sound really exciting.

All the above stated details are still very much a rumor of course till Ubisoft themselves doesn't confirm the game's existence.

