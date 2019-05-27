×
E3 2019: Where is the Watch Dogs 3 announcement?

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
31   //    27 May 2019, 11:46 IST

source-psu.com
source-psu.com

Watch Dogs 3 is undoubtedly one of the hottest unannounced games that nobody can stop talking about. According to a recent leak on Reddit, we were promised a worldwide reveal of the game on 24th May 2019 which unfortunately has passed. So does this mean that every detail regarding Watch Dogs 3 which we have gotten until now is fake? Well, it might or might not be.

According to the leaked information, Watch Dogs 3 will be set in London. In fact, it will feature a Neo London setting with cyberpunk vibes. You will play as a female protagonist known as Sarah - half Asian and half English, working for an anti-terrorist organization branch that deals with cybersecurity.

Other information stated that lethal weapons won't be making a comeback in the game which is actually a good design choice and that players will be able to roam the open world on a Skateboard this time around and draw graffitis - both of which sound really exciting.

Unfortunately though, all of this is still labeled as a rumor and the expected announcement of the game was 24th May with a full-blown gameplay demo premiering at Ubisoft's E3 2019 conference in June. Even though the reveal date turned out to be false and one may argue that Ubisoft delayed the announcement to make the leak seem fake.

One thing that is confirmed by far is that Watch Dogs 3 is happening and it is indeed set in London which Kotaku's Jason Schreier confirmed weeks ago. And also that Ubisoft has three unannounced AAA games in development that will be out before March 2020. There's no doubt one of them is Watch Dogs 3 and that the leaked information is somewhat true. The only thing to worry about now is when will Ubisoft be ready to reveal it.


When do you think Watch Dogs 3 will be revealed? Tell me in the comments down below. For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Fetching more content...
