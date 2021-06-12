E3 2021 Koch Primetime: Prime Matter announcements and all confirmed games

As Summer Game Fest 2021 kickoff live unofficially kick-started E3 2021, Koch Media added some of its own titles and a new publisher, Prime Matter, through Koch Primetime.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, all gaming companies have been forced to host their media events digitally. Koch Media, following the same guidelines, hosted the Koch Primetime ahead of E3 2021 where it announced Prime Matter, its new game publishing label.

12 new games will be published under this label of Prime Matter, of which seven are brand new IPs. The remaining five will further extend the pre-existing games under its banner, which will now be published under Prime Matter.

All confirmed titles under Prime Matter

While there are 12 confirmed titles under Prime Matter, it will be taking over the publishing of many existing games from Koch Media. These games are Outward, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, and the Nintendo Switch version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Coming to the announcement of 12 titles, they are as follows:

Payday 3

The Payday series has shown much promise in the past as their final title, Payday 2, received enormous praise from the gaming industry when it came out in 2013. But since then, fans of this series have been eagerly waiting for a new game under this IP.

Finally, after eight long years of waiting, at Koch Primetime, along with Prime Matter, Payday 3 got announced. Developed by Starbreeze Studios, the game will be set in a new Hollywood-like setting.

Like the games before it, the third iteration of the Payday franchise will retain the co-op FPS game design and is set to be released in 2023 for both PC and consoles under the publication of Prime Matter.

Scars Above

This dark fantasy sci-fi action-adventure game is set in a hostile world where a lone survivor has to stave off danger for existence. Scars Above intends to offer challenging scenarios where the protagonist has to utilize any and every weapon and technology at disposal to survive. The game is set to be released on both PC and console in 2022, said Prime Matter.

Painkiller 2

A sequel to the classic Painkiller game that came out in April 2004 was announced at the IGN Expo live stream. While the announcement of Painkiller 2 was made, no follow-up information was handed out regarding its development or release date.

Crossfire: Legion

Crossfire: Legion is a real-time strategy game set in the backdrop of the classic Crossfire game created by Smilegate. Crossfire: Legion is being developed by Blackbird Interactive, and the studio mainly comprises old developers who have worked on previous RTS games such as Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, Company of Heroes, and Homeworld.

Crossfire: Legion is set to be released in 2022 for PC only.

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Developed by the South Korean game studio Iggybomb, Gungrave G.O.R.E. is an anime-styled game that is the spiritual successor to the classic PlayStation 2 game Gungrave.

The game features the return of Grave, the gunslinger who can resurrect himself as a protagonist. Other than that, not much information has been revealed regarding Gungrave G.O.R.E. except that the game is coming to both PC and console in 2022.

King’s Bounty 2

Successor to the classic game that created the turn-based strategy hybrid genre, King’s Bounty 2 will retain the classic turn-based feature as its story follows a political high-fantasy theme as per the reveal at Koch Primetime under its new publishing label Prime Matter.

The game will be released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and the release date is August 24th this year.

Codename Final Form

Koch Primetime showcased a fast-paced sci-fi shooter game where the player is left in a dying world as the protagonist takes the role of a cybernetic valkyrie trying to save humanity from the brink of extinction.

While a firm title hasn’t yet been revealed, the trailer showed that the working title for this game is Final Form. The game will be released on both PC and console, but an exact release date will only be revealed by Prime Matter later.

The Last Oricru

The Last Oricru was also showcased at the Koch Primetime. The game is a third-person action RPG game that is set in a medieval dark fantasy background with some sci-fi elements, where the player’s choices heavily affect the outcomes.

While the game will not have any online multiplayer options, a coach co-op feature will exist to tackle objectives in a new light. The Last Oricru is set to be released in 2022 for PC and consoles under the label of Prime Matter.

Dolmen

This Dark Souls-inspired sci-fi action RPG features ranged and melee combat simultaneously. The developers of Dolmen confirmed that the main focus of the game will be exploration and combat against entities in the game that they described as “beyond comprehension.” The game is slated for a 2022 release.

Encased

While being set in the post-apocalyptic background of Fallout, this turn-based RPG takes inspiration from games such as Divinity Original Sin 2. Encased is set to be released for PC in September.

Echoes of the End

Echoes of the End is an action-adventure game that revolves around its protagonist Ryn who has set out on a journey to find her purpose in the world. According to the developers, the game will feature fighting, puzzle-solving, and deep connections of the protagonist to both characters and the world.

While a possible release date hasn’t been revealed by Prime Matter, the game is set to be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Chant

The Chant is a psychedelic action horror game where players are put in a world ravaged by a new cult. This game was the last announced under the new publishing label Prime Matter. The Chant is set to be released in the second quarter of 2022 for both PC and consoles under the publishing rights of Prime Matter.

