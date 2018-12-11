E3 News: Nintendo considers the convention vital to their success

Nintendo's 2017 E3 booth modeled after Super Mario Odyssey

Earlier this year, Sony announced that they would be skipping out on the annual E3 convention for the first time in twenty-four years. The company stated that it wanted to focus on building new ways to connect with their core audience over the next few years, and believed that to do that they must step away from E3.

IGN's Andrew Goldfarb spoke to Nintendo of America's president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime recently, and Goldfarb took the chance to bring up Sony's announcement. Reggie explained that not only will Nintendo be attending the event, but it's a priority for the company.

E3, those five days, is the opportunity for the world to find out what's new for video games as entertainment. And during that time, we generate more engagement than...whether it's CES or Comic-Con, or the other big events. People tune in to find out what's new and to have first playable experiences for our industry. That's why E3 is important to Nintendo.

Reggie went on to say that the company's mentality revolves around innovating a new way to send a message to their audience at the event.

We've innovated in how we utilize our booth space, to create a little piece of Hyrule or Super Mario Odyssey, as examples. We innovate how we deliver our messaging.

Reggie and Nintendo feel that all eyes are on E3 during that week, and to miss out on that opportunity could possibly set a company behind in their attempts to reach their fanbase with new content.

IGN's interview with Reggie includes some insights into how they mold their yearly presentations and has some great images of some of those special booths that were talked about earlier. Give it a look here.

