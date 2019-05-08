×
EA Access is on its way to PS4 this summer

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    08 May 2019, 01:39 IST

Apex Legends is on EA Access
Apex Legends is on EA Access

When EA launched their game subscription service back in 2014, it wasn't intended to just be an Xbox One exclusive. They had also offered to bring it to the PlayStation 4, as well. Sony, however, declined, feeling that it didn't offer their customers enough value at $4.99 a month. Now, it seems, Sony's had a change of heart, as EA Access is scheduled to launch on the console this July. (h/t Polygon)

Much like Origin Access on Windows and Xbox Game Pass on, uh, Xbox, EA Access allows subscribers to download and play a huge assortment of older EA console games for either a recurring monthly fee - or a full year of "access" for $29.99.

On top of that, subscribers to EA Access get early access to newly released EA games - including the latest EA Sports titles - with time limited trials (usually about 10 hours), with their progress carrying on to the full game, should they decide to purchase it - and usually at a discount. There are also other benefits, such as exclusive gear and extra coins for Apex Legends, for example.

As the PS4 doesn't have the ability to emulate PlayStation 3 games, there's a pretty good chance that a lot of the games in the Vault on other platforms simply won't be available on that one (it's the same reason why PS3 games aren't downloadable on PlayStation Now). It's possible that EA might team up with Sony to stream those titles, but nothing is for certain right now.

Even without those last-gen titles, there are still a number of great games in the vault to get into. When it comes to the EA Sports titles - like Madden NFL, for example - the previous year's edition hits the vault as soon as the current year's hits the market.

When EA Access hits the PS4, do you plan to subscribe? Talk about it in our comments section below!

PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One Apex Legends
