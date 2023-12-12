EA FC 24 85+ Player Pick SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

A brand new 85+ Player Pick SBC is live in EA FC 24, giving players a week-long access to the repeatable Squad Building Challenge. Utility challenges that have the potential to yield high-level players for low investment are always in demand among Ultimate Team enthusiasts, and on paper, this challenge does seem to fit the bill to some extent.

With the Ultimate Dynasties promo going strong in EA FC 24, players looking to pack one of the unique cards from the series will need to open as many packs as possible while the bonus lasts to increase their chances. What better way to do that than to grind a repeatable Squad Building Challenge?

This article is a short guide with sample solutions for the 85+ Player Pick SBC, providing players with everything they need to know about the challenge, from fodder costs to all the requirements.

The 85+ Player Pick SBC will be live in EA FC 24 for six more days

Player Pick SBCs are always more interesting than normal ones because they allow EA FC 24 players a greater degree of freedom when they choose the rewards. As the name suggests, completing the 85+ Player Pick SBC will let them choose between three random Rare Gold Players that are guaranteed to have a minimum overall rating of 85.

To complete the Squad Building Challenge, players will need to exchange a squad that adheres to the paltry requirements listed below. The estimated fodder cost for completing the task has also been mentioned for the benefit of the players.

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated fodder cost: 24,000 to 26,000 Coins across all platforms

Cheap Sample Solution

Players looking to grind the challenge can emulate the following sample solution while completing the 85+ Player Pick SBC to complete it efficiently.

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Gwinn, Orban, Romagnoli, Gama

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Sergio Busquets, Fabinho, Raphinha

Strikers: Muller, Daly

EA FC 24 players should note that the cost of the squad above is about 26,000 coins. Due to the fluctuating nature of the in-game transfer market, it may differ significantly for the week.

Is the 85+ Player Pick SBC worth it?

With the Ultimate Dynasties Promo bringing several highly-rated cards into the pool, players have a chance of snagging one of the unique cards introduced by the promo without needing to pay a premium from the transfer market.

That said, the fact is that the Squad Building Challenge only guarantees cards that have at least an 85 overall rating, which means that EA FC 24 players may not get very high-rated rewards for completing the challenge.

The repeatable challenge only has one task and one single requirement. The absence of chemistry restrictions and other requirements makes it an ideal SBC for beginners and players who have a lot of fodder lying around in their club.