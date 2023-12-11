EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

A new UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, introducing a great opportunity for players to earn some packs for free or at minimal costs. It's the perfect time to grab more packs, with all the exciting Ultimate Dynasties items currently available. The first step is to estimate the possible number of coins required to complete the challenge.

The potential cost will be determined by the amount of fodder purchased from the market. Let's analyze the tasks of the UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC in EA FC 24.

All UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC is a collection of two separate tasks, each having its own conditions. While it's not necessary to complete both, doing so will unlock the group rewards.

Task 1 - Paris FC vs Real Madrid

# of players from Paris FC: Min 1

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Same League Count: Min 3

Gold Players: Min 5

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - SL Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

# of players from SL Benfica: Min 1

# of players from Frankfurt: Min 1

Leagues: Min 4

Rare: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC will collectively cost about 8,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, the cards required to complete both tasks should be easily available in your inventory. You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more fodder.

This challenge will be available for the next six days (as of December 11) and can be completed only once.

After completing both tasks, you'll earn the following packs in Ultimate Team:

1 Premium Gold Players Pack

1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

If lucky, you could end up finding some amazing items from these packs.