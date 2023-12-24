EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC should make this Christmas merrier for those who have yet to add Icons to their respective squads. Completing this SBC will allow you to secure a legendary item without having to open any packs. Additionally, the pool of available rewards also includes the elusive Centurions icons that are no longer available in packs.

There are certain restrictions in place regarding the rewards, which means many of the lower-rated items have been automatically removed. This makes the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC an interesting SBC to complete, but it's also important to understand all the possible options that you could end up getting.

All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC players available in rewards

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC will cost around 275,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. In fact, this challenge is similar to an earlier iteration that was released in December. However, this SBC offers a pick when it comes to selecting the final item.

All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC Base Icons

Emmanuel Petit CDM 87

Xabi Alonso CDM 87

Nemanja Vidic CB 87

Frank Rijkaard CDM 87

Robert Pires LM 87

Gianfranco Zola CF 87

Ian Rush ST 87

David Trezeguet ST 87

Frank Lampard CM 87

John Barnes LW 87

Claude Makele CDM 87

Patrick Kluivert ST 87

Davor Suker ST 87

Fernando Torres ST 87

Michael Ballack CM 87

Clarence Seedorf CAM 87

Ian Wright ST 87

Franck Ribery LM 88

Riquelme CAM 88

Michael Laudrup CAM 88

Fernando Hierro CB 88

Andriy Shevchenko ST 88

Steven Gerrard CM 88

Ronald Koeman CB 88

Paul Scholes CM 88

Wayne Rooney ST 88

Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88

Petr Cech GK 88

Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88

Michael Owen ST 88

Rio Ferdinand CB 88

David Beckham RM 88

Pavel Nedved LM 88

Laurent Blanc CB 88

Patrick Vieira CM 88

Robin Van Persie ST 88

Marcel Desailly CB 88

Miroslav Klose ST 88

Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88

Kenny Dalglish ST 88

Javier Zanetti RB 89

Alessandro Nesta CB 89

Hugo Sanchez ST 89

Alan Shearer ST 89

Kaka CAM 89

Samuel Eto'o ST 89

Didier Drogba ST 89

Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89

Eric Cantona CF 89

Socrates CAM 89

Philipp Lahm RB 89

Gary Lineker ST 89

Hristo Stoichkov ST 89

Kelly Smith ST 89

Fabio Cannavaro CB 89

Jairzinho RW 89

Carles Puyol CB 89

Emilio Butragueno ST 89

Peter Schmeichel GK 89

Luis Figo RW 89

Iker Casillas GK 90

Raul CF 90

George Best RW 90

Andrea Pirlo CM 90

Xavi CM 90

Dennis Bergkamp CF 90

Ruud Gullit CF 90

Rivaldo LW 90

Roberto Carlos LB 90

Alessandro Del Piero CF 90

Lothar Matthaus CM 90

Abily CM 90

Bobby Moore CB 90

Franco Baresi CB 91

Thierry Henry ST 91

Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91

Cafu RB 91

Marco Van Basten ST 91

Eusebio CF 91

Zico CAM 91

Homare Sawa CM 91

Roberto Baggio CAM 91

Lev Yashin GK 92

Ferenc Puskas CF 92

Mane Garrincha RW 92

Paolo Maldini CB 92

Gerd Muller ST 92

Bobby Charlton CAM 92

Prinz ST 92

Ronaldinho LW 93

Mia Hamm ST 93

Johan Cruyff CF 93

Zinedine Zidane CAM 94

Ronaldo ST 94

Pele CAM 95

All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC Centurions Icons

Gennaro Gattuso CDM 87

Nemanja Vidic CB 88

David Trezeguet ST 88

Claude Makele CDM 88

Ronald Koeman CB 89

Wayne Rooney ST 89

Ashley Cole LB 89

Jairzinho RW 90

Kelly Smith ST 90

Javier Zanetti RB 90

Rudd Gullit CF 91

Andrea Pirlo CM 92

Zico CAM 92

Eusebio CF 92

After completing the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC, you'll be offered any two items from the names mentioned above. The one you pick will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the other one will be automatically discarded.