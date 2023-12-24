EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC should make this Christmas merrier for those who have yet to add Icons to their respective squads. Completing this SBC will allow you to secure a legendary item without having to open any packs. Additionally, the pool of available rewards also includes the elusive Centurions icons that are no longer available in packs.
There are certain restrictions in place regarding the rewards, which means many of the lower-rated items have been automatically removed. This makes the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC an interesting SBC to complete, but it's also important to understand all the possible options that you could end up getting.
All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC players available in rewards
The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC will cost around 275,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. In fact, this challenge is similar to an earlier iteration that was released in December. However, this SBC offers a pick when it comes to selecting the final item.
All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC Base Icons
- Emmanuel Petit CDM 87
- Xabi Alonso CDM 87
- Nemanja Vidic CB 87
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 87
- Robert Pires LM 87
- Gianfranco Zola CF 87
- Ian Rush ST 87
- David Trezeguet ST 87
- Frank Lampard CM 87
- John Barnes LW 87
- Claude Makele CDM 87
- Patrick Kluivert ST 87
- Davor Suker ST 87
- Fernando Torres ST 87
- Michael Ballack CM 87
- Clarence Seedorf CAM 87
- Ian Wright ST 87
- Franck Ribery LM 88
- Riquelme CAM 88
- Michael Laudrup CAM 88
- Fernando Hierro CB 88
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 88
- Steven Gerrard CM 88
- Ronald Koeman CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 88
- Wayne Rooney ST 88
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88
- Petr Cech GK 88
- Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88
- Michael Owen ST 88
- Rio Ferdinand CB 88
- David Beckham RM 88
- Pavel Nedved LM 88
- Laurent Blanc CB 88
- Patrick Vieira CM 88
- Robin Van Persie ST 88
- Marcel Desailly CB 88
- Miroslav Klose ST 88
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88
- Kenny Dalglish ST 88
- Javier Zanetti RB 89
- Alessandro Nesta CB 89
- Hugo Sanchez ST 89
- Alan Shearer ST 89
- Kaka CAM 89
- Samuel Eto'o ST 89
- Didier Drogba ST 89
- Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89
- Eric Cantona CF 89
- Socrates CAM 89
- Philipp Lahm RB 89
- Gary Lineker ST 89
- Hristo Stoichkov ST 89
- Kelly Smith ST 89
- Fabio Cannavaro CB 89
- Jairzinho RW 89
- Carles Puyol CB 89
- Emilio Butragueno ST 89
- Peter Schmeichel GK 89
- Luis Figo RW 89
- Iker Casillas GK 90
- Raul CF 90
- George Best RW 90
- Andrea Pirlo CM 90
- Xavi CM 90
- Dennis Bergkamp CF 90
- Ruud Gullit CF 90
- Rivaldo LW 90
- Roberto Carlos LB 90
- Alessandro Del Piero CF 90
- Lothar Matthaus CM 90
- Abily CM 90
- Bobby Moore CB 90
- Franco Baresi CB 91
- Thierry Henry ST 91
- Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91
- Cafu RB 91
- Marco Van Basten ST 91
- Eusebio CF 91
- Zico CAM 91
- Homare Sawa CM 91
- Roberto Baggio CAM 91
- Lev Yashin GK 92
- Ferenc Puskas CF 92
- Mane Garrincha RW 92
- Paolo Maldini CB 92
- Gerd Muller ST 92
- Bobby Charlton CAM 92
- Prinz ST 92
- Ronaldinho LW 93
- Mia Hamm ST 93
- Johan Cruyff CF 93
- Zinedine Zidane CAM 94
- Ronaldo ST 94
- Pele CAM 95
All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC Centurions Icons
- Gennaro Gattuso CDM 87
- Nemanja Vidic CB 88
- David Trezeguet ST 88
- Claude Makele CDM 88
- Ronald Koeman CB 89
- Wayne Rooney ST 89
- Ashley Cole LB 89
- Jairzinho RW 90
- Kelly Smith ST 90
- Javier Zanetti RB 90
- Rudd Gullit CF 91
- Andrea Pirlo CM 92
- Zico CAM 92
- Eusebio CF 92
After completing the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC, you'll be offered any two items from the names mentioned above. The one you pick will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the other one will be automatically discarded.