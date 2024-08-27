EA FC 24 95+ PTG/MYM/TOTT/GOTG Heroes/FUTTIES PP SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

  • home icon
By Dibyendu Mondal
Modified Aug 27, 2024 18:51 GMT
EA released the 95+ PTG/MYM/TOTT/GOTG Heroes/FUTTIES PP SBC in FC 24 today. Developers have increased the minimum rating on this player pick. Earlier, it used to be 94+, which we have covered. With this increase in rating, the price of this SBC also saw a rise. It now costs a total of 167,000 coins to craft the two teams and complete this SBC.

This SBC requires two 92-rated teams now instead of one 90 and another 91-rated. It is the only one in the game from which you can pack Make Your Mark Virgil Van Dijk, the best defender in the game. It is repeatable four times per day, so you can try to pack him or some other players until the next refresh comes. Here is all you need to know about how to complete this SBC.

All tasks for 95+ PTG/MYM/TOTT/GOTG Heroes/FUTTIES PP SBC in EA FC 24

Here are the teams and requirements you need to follow to craft the 95+ PTG/MYM/TOTT/GOTG Heroes/FUTTIES PP SBC:

Squad 1: 92-Rated

  • Squad Rating- Min. 92
  • Number of players- 11

Squad 2: 92-Rated

  • Squad Rating- Min. 92
  • Number of TOTS or TOTW players in the squad- Min. 1
  • Number of players- 11

Both teams demand a minimum rating of 92 but only one requires you to include a TOTS player in the squad. These are fairly easy to pack nowadays and are constantly rewarded when opening packs like the 84+ X10.

Cheapest solutions for 95+ PTG/MYM/TOTT/GOTG Heroes/FUTTIES PP SBC in EA FC 24

Here are the cheapest possible squads for the two teams you need to submit to complete this SBC.

Squad 1: 92-Rated (No TOTS)

  • Zadrazil (80)
  • Kamczyk (81)
  • FUTTIES Hero Ricken (95)
  • Baumann (80)
  • FUTTIES Hero Papin (96)
  • EURO Team of the Tournament Bruno Fernandes (96)
  • Greats of the Game Icon Ballack (96)
  • González (81)
  • EURO Team of the Tournamnet Guehi (94)
  • Renan Lodi (79)
  • EURO Path to Glory Trossard (94)

Crafting this team will set you back by 85,000 coins.

Squad 2: 92-Rated

  • Greats of the Game Ballack (96)
  • Kleinherne (80)
  • EURO Team of the Tournament Kanté (96)
  • Matheus (80)
  • Team of the Season Icardi (95)
  • EURO Path to Glory Trossard (94)
  • Laborde (81)
  • UCL RTTK Haaland (94)
  • EURO Team of the Tournament Bruno Fernandes (96)
  • Nuria Mendoza (79)
  • Gama (81)

To craft this team from scratch, you must spend about 85,000 coins.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
