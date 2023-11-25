EA FC 24 Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and there are slightly more than fifteen hours left for players to complete this challenge. This is the first Flashback SBC that has been released as part of the Black Friday celebrations, and you can get an excellent card for a very reasonable price. What's better is that you won't need to open a pack to get the rewards.

All you have to do is complete the assigned task according to the terms and conditions provided. This will automatically unlock the card for your Ultimate Team collection. The main task is to look into the number of coins you'll need to complete the required tasks. The best way to get an idea about the possible costs is by analyzing the Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC in EA FC 24.

All Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC is relatively simple despite featuring an exciting card as the main reward. It has two tasks, and their conditions are pretty easy to fulfill. This makes it one of the best SBCs for beginners to complete during the Black Friday period.

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

This SBC will cost slightly above 50,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, there are plenty of different ways for players to get the required cards without having to buy them. Black Friday is the perfect time for you to complete different Flash Challenges with cheap fodder and get valuable packs in return.

Opening these packs could provide you with the required fodder to complete Maximin's Flashback challenge for free.

Is the Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC worth it in EA FC 24?

After completing both tasks, you'll get an 86-rated LM item that can also play at LW and RW. It has an incredible 92 Pace, along with 90 Dribbling and 5-star Skills. He also features the Trickster+ playstyle, which is one of the rarest ones to find. Both his shooting of 80 and passing of 78 need buffs with chemistry styles, but this is a terrific item to obtain.

The only challenging bit will be trying to fit him without sacrificing the league links. However, he appears to be an extremely pro-meta item in EA FC 24.