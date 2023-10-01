EA FC 24 Andre Silva RTTK SBC - How to complete, cheapest cost, and more

The Andre Silva RTTK SBC is now live in EA FC 24, introducing another special card for players to obtain. This Squad Building Challenge comes as part of the ongoing Road to the Knockouts promo, which offers some amazing items in packs. To get them, you'll have to open packs and hope to get lucky, or you have to invest heavily in Ultimate Team's market. However, this new challenge provides a great way to get an RTTK card that won't require you to depend on your fortune.

All you need to do is complete its tasks according to their given stipulations. Figuring out how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder to beat this challenge will help you decide whether attempting it would be wise. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the Andre Silva RTTK SBC's tasks in EA FC 24.

All tasks of the Andre Silva RTTK SBC in EA FC 24

The Andre Silva RTTK SBC is relatively complex compared to the challenges released over the last few days. There are three different tasks that you'll have to take care of, and each has its own set of conditions. To unlock Silva's special card, you'll need to complete all of them before this SBC expires.

The tasks that are part of this challenge are presented below:

Task 1 - Real Sociedad

# of players from Sociedad : Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Portugal

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - LaLiga

# of players from LA LIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 87 : Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Lowest possible Andre Silva RTTK SBC completion cost in EA FC 24

This challenge will cost somewhere around 36,000-38,000 coins to complete if you buy all the fodder via Ultimate Team's market.

As this SBC is available for the next six days (as of October 1), you can use the time to grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will get you more fodder and bring down this challenge's completion cost.

Is the Andre Silva RTTK SBC in EA FC 24 worth it?

The latest special challenge is a really affordable option, even if it requires a higher number of fodder than usual. While its Andre Silva RTTK card's 86 Shooting and 87 Dribbling have potential, this is compensated for by its three-star Weak Foot and 81 Pace. Moreover, Real Sociedad — that player's team — is in a tough UEFA CL group, so the chances of his card getting upgrades look pretty slim at the moment.

However, if you're a beginner player who has spare fodder and is still looking for a decent striker option, this SBC could be worth completing for you.