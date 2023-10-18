EA FC 24 best kits: Where to find and how to buy?

Some truly unique masterpieces will be part of the list of EA FC 24 best kits. There are plenty of options available for the players to acquire in Ultimate Team, which comprises leagues and football clubs from all over the world. To make matters even more interesting, you can also acquire non-licensed creations, some of which are extremely interesting.

The ultimate choice when it comes to EA FC 24 best kits comes down to individual preferences. However, some have stood out in the community due to their designs.

As a result, few of them are extremely rare and can be quite difficult to obtain. Nevertheless, here are some of the exceptional ones that can be easily included among the list of EA FC 24 best kits.

EA FC 24 best kits include licensed and unofficial creations

When it comes to the list of best kits, most of the creations are officially licensed products. This is possible thanks to a league or club license between EA Sports and the other parties involved. However, certain football clubs are not licensed in EA FC 24. Despite the absence of an official kit, the unofficial creations look pretty gorgeous as well.

SC Freiburg Home Kit (Red and White mosaic pattern)

FC Lorient Away (Black with Orange minimal patterns)

LOSC Lille Away (Unique line pattern on White)

Borussia Dortmund Home (Classic Yellow and Black with a unique design)

GD Chaves Away Kit (Rainbow Pattern on Black)

Al Ain FC Away (Black Patterns on Dark Violet)

Aberdeen Away (Unique colored pattern on Black)

Celtic Home (Classic Green and White horizontal patterns)

Chicago Fire Home (Unique geometric patterns on White)

New York City FC Away (Blue side design over Orange)

Mexico Away (Aztec motifs on White)

Where to find the EA FC 24 best kits

You can customize kits in Ultimate Team mode, and you can choose up to a pair of them. Depending on the rarity of the kit you want to use, you can find them in packs. Kits, like cards of footballers, are divided between Bronze, Silver, and Gold, and the last one has two further subtypes - Rare and Common.

There is no way to guarantee yourself a particular kit by opening any pack. If you have any entry from the ones mentioned here in mind, the best option is to try the consumables market. Just like you buy cards of footballers, you can also acquire kits in exchange for coins. However, do note that some of the names on this list are extremely rare, and they can be very hard to find.