The EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and it introduces yet another legendary card for the players to add to their respective squads. Unlike the pack items, you won't have to rely on your luck to find this card. All you have to do is complete all the tasks that are part of the SBC.

The first hurdle is to determine the potential costs of the EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC. This can be best done by analyzing all the tasks, and doing so will help you decide whether you should attempt the challenge in the first place.

Let's take a look at all the tasks that are part of the SBC and their respective conditions.

All EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has seven tasks, and all of them have their own conditions. While this challenge can be a bit tricky for beginners, you have enough time to finish all the tasks.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - The Three Lions

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Squad

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC can be completed for 330,000 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. But you can always reduce the final price using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. This will also help you to save your coins for alternate uses.

To earn more fodder, you can grind different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Is the EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock a 91-rated CB item with Anticipate+ playstyle. Interestingly, his Winter Wildcards version has 99 Dribbling but lacks pace. That said, he could be the perfect option if you're looking for a CDM who typically wants to stay back at all times. Be that as it may, this is a tricky card to use, ideally meant for veterans of the game.