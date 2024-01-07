EA FC 24 career mode: Best cheap young players with high potential

Recruiting the best cheap young players in EA FC 24 career mode is always a fruitful approach, irrespective of which club you have selected. This mode has no shortage of options in terms of the teams you can choose from. From England's lower leagues to the top divisions of Europe, you can pick any club you want.

Whether you've selected an underdog club or a mega-rich one, it's always a good idea to sign cheap young players with high potential. Doing so has several benefits. For one, this ensures you don't end up splashing a lot of money to bring in fresh talents.

While the overalls of cheap youngsters will be low, to begin with, they will evolve into superstars with time. Moreover, you can always sell them in EA FC 24 career mode if they don't meet your expectations. Cheap youngsters can become a sustainable source of income if the team you have picked doesn't have a big transfer budget.

Best cheap young players to sign in EA FC 24 career mode

This game offers plenty of options in terms of prices and positions when it comes to the best cheap young players in EA FC 24 career mode.

However, the following list focuses specifically on footballers who are inexpensive and hardly cost over a million Euros:

Bailey Rice (CDM) - Rangers

Dennis Seimen (GK) - Stuttgart

Lennon Miller (CM) - Motherwell

Laurin Ulrich (CM, CAM, LM) - Stuttgart

Luke Harris (CAM) - Fulham

Tygo Land (CM) - PSV

Noah Mbamba (CDM, CB) - Bayer Leverkusen

Nestory Irankunda (RM) - Adelaide United

Ben Doak (RW) - Liverpool

Alfie Devine (CAM, CM) - Tottenham

Lucas Bergvall (CM) - Djurgardens

Lewis Miley (CM, CDM, CAM) - Newcastle United

Newerton (LM, RM) - Shakhtar Donetsk

Jayden Addai (RW) - AZ Alkmaar

Assan Quedraogo (CAM, CM) - Schalke 04

Allen Obando (ST) - Barca Athletic

Leandro Morgalla (CB, RB) - RB Salzburg

Leon King (CB) - Rangers

Silvano Vos (CDM, CM) - Ajax

Kyriani Sabbe (RB, LB) - Brugge

Umut Tohumcu (CAM, CM) - Hoffenheim

Krisztian Liszles (CAM, ST) - Ferencvaros

Jason Van Duiven (ST) - PSV

George Ilenikhena (ST) - Antwerp

Claudio Echeverri (CAM) - River Plate

Noah Lahmadi (CM, CDM) - Toulouse

These players share certain common factors. None of them are aged 23 or above in EA FC 24 career mode, which makes them ideal youngsters to sign. Most of them are or below the age of 18, giving you plenty of time to nourish their talents.

Additionally, each of them is worth less than 2.5 million Euros, which makes them extremely cheap to buy. That said, you'll have to plan properly so that their potentials are put to good use in your EA FC 24 career mode save.