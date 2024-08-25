EA FC 24 Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC went live today (August 25) in EA FC 24. The 99-rated right-winger is considered one of the best in the game right now. She plays in the women's division of the Spanish League and is part of the women's Barcelona team. While her card went for over one million before this SBC drop, it has currently dropped to 812,000 coins.

FUTTIES Hansen features some incredible stats and playstyles. Her attributes include 99 Pace, 99 Dribbling, 97 Passing, and 96 Shooting coupled with Finesse Shot+, First Touch+, Tiki Taka+, and Whipped Pass+. She comes with meta playstyles for a winger. You will need to submit a total of 19 teams to complete this SBC, which will cost almost 2,100,000 coins.

Also read: All EA FC 24 Season 9: Pre-Season rewards, featuring Ronaldinho Greats of the Game Icon

All tasks for Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC in EA FC 24

Team requirements for the Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC (Image via EA Sports)

You will need to submit a total of nine 93-rated teams and 10 94-rated teams. Completing this SBC will require a vast amount of fodder. The price of this SBC is set quite high compared to her actual market price, which should hurt its completion rate. Here are the teams and their listed requirements to craft:

Trending

93-Rated Squad X9

Overall Rating- Min. 93

Min. 93 Number of players- 11

94-Rated Squad X10

Overall Rating- Min. 94

Min. 94 Number of players- 11

Cheapest solutions for Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC in EA FC 24

Stats of the Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES card (Image via EA Sports)

You can get the fodder to complete the Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC, by grinding the 84+ X10 packs or buying players from the transfer market. If you're going to take the help of the transfer market to craft these teams and complete this SBC, follow this list of players to finish this challenge at the cheapest price possible:

93-Rated Squad X9

Ingle (80)

EURO Team of the Tournament Bruno Fernandes (96)

Zinchenko (80)

Aleix García (80)

FUTTIES Zaha (97)

Greats of the Game Šuker (96)

FUTTIES Hero Abedi Pelé (97)

Tullis-Joyce (80)

FUTTIES Hero Ramires (96)

Elmas (80)

FUTTIES Icon Stoichkov (96)

This team will cost you around 97,600 coins.

94-Rated Squad X10

Golazo Icon Bobby Charlton (94)

FUTTIES Hero Milito (95)

FUTTIES Icon Baresi (95)

Gretas of the Game Hero Kessler (94)

Rodri (89)

FUTTIES Ricken (95)

FUTTIES Kalulu (95)

Alisson (89)

EURO Make your Mark Šeško (95)

van Dijk (89)

FUTTIES Casemiro (89)

This team will set you back by 121,050 coins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!