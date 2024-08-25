EA FC 24 Centre Half Transformation Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, and requirements

The Centre Half Transformation Evolution in EA FC 24 was released today, August 25, 2024, in the Evolution section, and costs 125,000 coins or 300 FC points. This evolution can upgrade a 94-rated card to a 97-rated one with massive additions to the stats, but it is limited to centrebacks. The evolution converts the stats of a defender card to that of a centre-half player with huge increments in Shooting.

This evolution is quite good and requires you to play only seven games to reach level 3. The grind is worth it as this exhibits insane upgrade potential for lower-rated fodder players. For example, the FUTTIES Fabinho when put into this evolution comes out as 97-rated with 94 Pace, 99 Shooting, 99 Passing, 96 Dribbling, 94 Defence, and 99 Physicality.

All requirements for the Centre Half Transformation Evolution in EA FC 24 and the best players to use

Centre Half Transformation Evolution in EA FC 24 (Image via EA)

Here are the requirements your card must fall under to be eligible for this evolution:

Overall- Max 94

Max 94 Pace- Max 95

Max 95 Total Positions- Max 3

Max 3 Position- CB

Here are the best cards that you can use this evolution on:

Team of the Season Bisseck (93)

FUTTIES Fabinho (94)

Greats of the Game Icon Rijkaard (94)

Team of the Season Saliba (94)

EURO Team of the Tournamnet Calafiori (94)

Copa America Team of the Tournament Muñoz (94)

Future Stars Icon Maldini (94)

EURO Path to Glory Gvardiol (94)

Team of the Season Rüdiger (94)

Golazo Icon Vidic (94)

All upgrades and challenges for Centre Half Transformation Evolution in EA FC 24

Here are the rewards you get for each level:

Putting Fabinho Through the Centre Half Transformation Evolution: Level 1 (Image via EA)

Level 1 upgrades:

Overall: +1

+1 Shooting: +15

+15 Passing: +3

+3 Dribbling: +2

+2 Skills: +2

Putting Fabinho Through the Centre Half Transformation Evolution: Level 2 (Image via EA)

Level 2 upgrades:

Overall: +2

+2 Pace: +4

+4 Shooting: +20

+20 Passing: +4

+4 Dribbling: +3

Putting Fabinho Through the Centre Half Transformation Evolution: Level 3 (Image via EA)

Level 3 upgrades:

Physical: +4

+4 Interceptions: +1

+1 Defensive Awareness: +1

+1 Stand Tackle: +1

+1 Weak Foot: +2

Here are the challenges you need to complete for progressing through the levels:

Level 1

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Fabinho and Gvardiol look the most attractive for this evolution.

