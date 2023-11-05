EA FC 24 Centurions Center Back Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Centurions Center Back is the latest addition to the EA FC 24 evolutions, bringing an amazing option for players to reinforce one of their defensive units. The latest evolution adds to the ongoing list of existing options that have been released as part of the ongoing Centurions promo. While it's free to do, it becomes important for you to determine if you are making the best possible choice.

Doing so will ensure that you don't end up wasting the potential benefits of this evolution. Moreover, the requirements of the Centurions Center Back evolution are pretty flexible compared to some of the earlier additions. Let's take a look at all the upgrade requirements that you'll have to meet and which are some of the best cards you can make part of this evolution in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Centurions Center Back Evolution requirements

The requirements help determine which cards can be made a part of this evolution in the first place. They are in place to ensure you can't include some of the highest-rated items in this challenge.

Overall: Max 83

Pace: Max 79

Defending: Max 84

Playstyles: Max 8

Position: CB

Dribbling: Max 75

Physicality: Max 85

EA FC 24 Centurions Center Back Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has three levels of upgrades, with each having its own set of requirements.

Level 1 Upgrade

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +1

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +1

Level 2 Upgrade

Playstyle: Piged Pass

Overall: +1

Passing: +3

Physicality: +2

Defending: +1

Level 3 Upgrade

Playstyle: Long Ball Pass

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 1 Upgrade conditions

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 Upgrade conditions

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 Upgrade conditions

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Best EA FC 24 Center Back Evolution players

While there's nearly 20,000 eligible players in EA FC 24 that you can use in this evolutions, few amazing choices have been discovered by the community.

Josko Gvardiol

Ibrahima Konate

Jean Claire Todibo TOTW

Luiz Felipe

Zoe Morse

Evan Ndicka

Nacho Fernandez

Alex Greenwood

Pau Torres

Federico Ceccherini

Ultimately, your choice will depend on factors like league chemistry and formations. However, it's very hard to go wrong if you choose any of the items mentioned above.