How will Icons help in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team chemistry?

It has been known for some time that Icons will feature in EA FC 24, as former legends in the football world are expected to set the stage alight with their in-game performances. These cards typically have heavy demand in Ultimate Team, which is partly because of nostalgia and their stats. However, the existing system could receive a massive shift that could see these special cards rise in value.

According to the latest tweets, Icons will have a far greater contribution to the game’s chemistry system than it currently has in FIFA 23. This will raise their demands even further once the new game releases worldwide on September 29.

Moreover, this change could majorly impact their demands later in Ultimate Team when the cards become available in a pack.

How can Icons help improve squad chemistry in EA FC 24?

If rumors on social media are to be believed, EA FC 24 will use the same chemistry system as FIFA 23. The system is simple - a maximum of 33 points determined by certain factors. While it might seem complex, the easy solution is to use multiple cards with similarities.

One of the biggest W so far FINALLY 🤯 Icons give +1 chemistry to every league in EAFC 24One of the biggest W so far FINALLY

Cards from the same league help increase chemistry. It gets better if two cards have the same nationalities/clubs. Icons and Heroes have a different system altogether, and in EA FC 24, this is set to improve.

If the rumors are true, Icons will contribute a +1 chemistry boost to every league present in the squad. This could make a huge difference for most players, especially during the game's early days.

These legendary footballers' special cards will help players create hybrid squads. They can field more cards from different leagues, thanks to the bonus chemistry. When players begin the season following the release of EA FC 24, they might not have too many cards from the same league/clubs.

If they’re lucky enough to find an Icon, getting a major chemistry boost could be extremely beneficial. As always, the mechanic will significantly impact how cards will perform in the game.

How to obtain Icons in EA FC 24

New Icon confirmed for EAS FC 24 if no unforeseen events occur!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sir Bobby Charlton

Stats Predicted



Since the Ultimate Team deep dive trailer is not out, confirmations are few and far. If the upcoming game uses the same system as FIFA 23, Icons will be primarily available in packs. According to EA Sports, female Icon cards will also be added to Ultimate Team.

Aside from that, EA Sports could also provide different SBCs and objectives that could reward players with more Icons. Readers are advised to wait for official confirmation before drawing any conclusions.