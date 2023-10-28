EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 2 SBC - Cheapest solutions, rewards, and more

The Centurions Challenge 2 SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it comes on the heels of the first one that was released yesterday, October 27. The latest resource-item challenge is the second such addition and allows you to get yet another pack for almost free of cost.

With so many excellent Centurions items currently available in packs, there has never been a better time to open them. Thanks to the relatively easy conditions of tonight's challenge, completing it shouldn't be an issue at all.

The first job is to analyze the tasks of the Centurions Challenge 2 SBC, which will help you understand if you need to buy any fodder.

While the completion cost is low, it always makes sense to use cards from your collection and save as many coins as possible. Let's take a look at what's the best way to complete tonight's challenge in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 2 SBC tasks

Like all resource-item challenges, the Centurions Challenge 2 SBC is basic. There's only one task, and its conditions are pretty straightforward.

Naturally, completing it shouldn't be a concern, even if you're a beginner. As long as you complete it before it expires from Ultimate Team, you'll earn the reward pack for your collection.

Task - Centurions Challenge 2 SBC

First Owned Players: Min 2

Nationalities: Max 4

Clubs: Min 5

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 23

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC will cost about 3,500 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, you can lower this cost using cards that are already present in your Ultimate Team collection.

Alternatively, you can grind different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Weekend Champions to unlock more rewards.

Doing so will allow you to get the required fodder and save your coins for alternate purposes.

Is the EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 2 SBC worth it?

Tonight's SBC is cheap, but you should also have enough fodder to complete it for free. Hence, it's always desirable when you can recycle cards you don't need in exchange for packs. Once you complete tonight's challenge, you'll get a Prime Electrum Players Pack.

The reward of tonight's SBC is noticeably better than what is available as last night's challenge rewards. Moreover, tonight's rewards are tradeable, which means that you can sell the cards that you don't need.

If you're lucky, you could find cards from the current Centurions promo, which will fetch you a lot of coins from the market.