EA FC 24 Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA FC 24 players can now enjoy two new additions to the available Evolutions, with Centurions Sharpshooter being one of them. EA Sports has launched new options to celebrate the release of the latest promo, and again, one of the duo is available completely free of cost. However, there's a lot more to explore before making the final selection.

The Centurions Sharpshooter focuses on cards that can operate as an LW in EA FC 24. After a series of evolutions themed around defenders, the latest addition will certainly delight fans. Moreover, this one offers a significant set of upgrades and makes specific items highly competitive.

EA FC 24 Centurions Sharpshooter requirements

As usual, the latest evolution has certain requirements that must be kept in mind:

Position: LW

Max 77 Rated

Max 88 Pace

Max 75 Shooting

Max 80 Dribbling

Max 75 Physical

EA FC 24 Centurions Sharpshooter upgrades

The Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution offers three different upgrades, and each one has certain conditions.

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall: +2

Pace: +5

Passing: +8

Physicality: +5

Shooting: +7

Level 1 Upgrade conditions

Win 20 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 20 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Upgrades

PlayStyle: Finesse Shot

Overall: +4

Attacking Workrate: High

Dribbling: +8

Level 2 Upgrade conditions

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 10 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Upgrades

Weak Foot: +1 Star

Playstyle: Trivela

Overall: +4

Defensive Workrate: Low

Shooting: +8

Level 3 Upgrade conditions

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 30 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best EA FC 24 players to use in Centurions Sharpshooter

Thanks to the relatively flexible offerings, this evolution can utilize a wide choice of cards. However, it's best to have a preference since this evolution can be used only once. While you can pick a card, there are a few great candidates once they get all three levels of upgrades.

Jonathan Bamba

Igor Paixao

Franco Cervi

Julian Draxler

Inma Gabarro

Macarena Portales

Pedro Neto

Stefan Mavididi

Maxwell Cornet

Hwang Hee Chan

Emmanuel Dennis

Alejandro Garnacho

Oussama Idrissi

It remains to be seen if any hidden gems will be discovered in due time by the EA FC 24 community.