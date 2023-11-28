EA FC 24 Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC is now available in EA FC 24, presenting a great opportunity for players to get a special item for their Ultimate Team squad. While a bulk of the promo items are currently available in packs, this is an excellent way to negate any reliance on luck. All you have to do is complete the challenge according to its terms and conditions.

The main job is to estimate the possible amount of coins required to complete the challenge. To that end, let's analyze the tasks of the Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC terms and conditions

The Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC is a relatively simple challenge consisting of two separate tasks, each having specific terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Minimum 1

Squad Rating: 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF Player: Min 1

Squad Rating: 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC can be completed for 80,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the price using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. This will allow you to save coins for alternate uses in Ultimate Team.

Those short of fodder can always grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will provide weekly packs that can be used to get more cards. Some could even be eligible for use in this special Thunderstruck SBC.

Is the EA FC 24 Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC worth it?

Base stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 87-rated CB item, which comes with some decent stats. It also has some really interesting playstyles, but the 76 Pace could be better. However, he also boasts 89 Defending and 87 Physicality.

Note that this card could receive new upgrades and playstyles in the future. While Tottenham Hotspurs will have to win their next three domestic matches for the three levels of upgrade, it could be possible, and that would certainly make the card better.