EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, and gamers can upgrade up to two cards to get some massive boosts. The latest evolution is a free offering that can be beneficial for beginners and veterans alike. While you can get the upgrades applied on two cards, you'll have to be extremely precise with your selection.
Any card you select will automatically be locked into the evolution, and your choice is irreversible. Moreover, some of the cards will offer better returns once all levels of upgrades are complete.
It's important to analyze all the details of the EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution before making your selection.
All EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution requirements
The EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution can only be used on left-backs. Any card with CM as a secondary position also has to be excluded.
- Overall: Max 85
- Positions: Not CM
- Playstyles: Max 8
- Crossing: Max 86
- Positions: LB
- Pace: Max 84
- Physicality: Max 85
All EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution upgrades
The latest evolution in EA FC 24 comes with two levels of upgrades. Both levels have separate challenges that have to be completed.
Level 1
- PlayStyle: First Touch
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Pace: +2
- Physicality: +2
- Shooting: +2
- Dribbling: +2
Level 2
- PlayStyle: Whipped Pass
- Overall: +2
- Rarity: Winter Wildcards Evo
- Pace: +3
- Defending: +3
- Crossing: +7
- Curve: +7
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Assist two goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
- Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Achieve three Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
- Play six Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game
Best EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution best players
You can combine the Crossing Crusader Evolution with the ones that have been released in the past. This will allow you to raise some hidden gems to high overalls and decent stats.
Here are some great non-combo options that you could consider:
- David Alaba
- Hailie Mace Squad Foundations
- Luca Ranieri RTTK
- Marcos Acuna
- Jess Carter Squad Foundations
- Lauren Barnes TOTW
- Giulia Gwinn
Pep's Legacy is also an excellent evolution that you can combine with the Crossing Crusader.