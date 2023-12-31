EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, and gamers can upgrade up to two cards to get some massive boosts. The latest evolution is a free offering that can be beneficial for beginners and veterans alike. While you can get the upgrades applied on two cards, you'll have to be extremely precise with your selection.

Any card you select will automatically be locked into the evolution, and your choice is irreversible. Moreover, some of the cards will offer better returns once all levels of upgrades are complete.

It's important to analyze all the details of the EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution before making your selection.

All EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution requirements

The EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution can only be used on left-backs. Any card with CM as a secondary position also has to be excluded.

Expand Tweet

Overall: Max 85

Positions: Not CM

Playstyles: Max 8

Crossing: Max 86

Positions: LB

Pace: Max 84

Physicality: Max 85

All EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution in EA FC 24 comes with two levels of upgrades. Both levels have separate challenges that have to be completed.

Level 1

PlayStyle: First Touch

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +2

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Level 2

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

Overall: +2

Rarity: Winter Wildcards Evo

Pace: +3

Defending: +3

Crossing: +7

Curve: +7

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Assist two goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Achieve three Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Play six Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game

Best EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution best players

Expand Tweet

You can combine the Crossing Crusader Evolution with the ones that have been released in the past. This will allow you to raise some hidden gems to high overalls and decent stats.

Here are some great non-combo options that you could consider:

David Alaba

Hailie Mace Squad Foundations

Luca Ranieri RTTK

Marcos Acuna

Jess Carter Squad Foundations

Lauren Barnes TOTW

Giulia Gwinn

Pep's Legacy is also an excellent evolution that you can combine with the Crossing Crusader.