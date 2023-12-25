EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution is a fascinating addition as far as paid evolutions are concerned. This is a rare evolution that doesn't implement any restriction on the overall of the card being used for the upgrades. This prompts you to make the best choice possible for two reasons.

You can't alter your decisions after locking a card in the evolution. Secondly, the EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution will cost 75,000 FUT coins or 350 FC Points, so it's prudent to properly analyze the requirements and upgrades.

All EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution requirements

The latest evolution can only be used on LB cards in Ultimate Team. You can also include items with LB as their secondary or alternate positions.

Expand Tweet

Positions: LB

Dribbling: Max 86

Playstyles: Max 8

Pace: Max 90

Physicality: Max 81

Playstyles+: Max 0

All EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution offers three different levels of upgrades, each with its own conditions. If you can complete all the challenges, your selected cards will receive massive boosts in several departments. The card will also gain new playstyles to make them even more versatile.

Level 1

Weak Foot: +1 Star

Overall: +2

Passing: +4

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

Level 2

Skills: +1 Star

Playstyle: Tiki Taka

Overall: +2

Passing: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +3

Level 3

Weak Foot: +1 Star

Playstyle+: Incisive Pass

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +2

Level 1 Challenges

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 Challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 Challenges

Score and Assist using your active EVO player in 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Best EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution players

The latest evolution has several great candidates for the upgrades.

Expand Tweet

Joao Cancelo (Base/TOTW)

Sonya Bompasto Hero

Alex Grimaldo TOTW

Joan Capdevilla Base Hero

David Alaba TOTW

Jose Luis Gaya Trailblazers

Olga Carmona Centurions

Nuno Mendes

Hailie Mace Squad Foundations

Federico Di Marco TOTW

You can also combine this evolution with previous releases to boost hidden gems and silver cards.