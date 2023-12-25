EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution is a fascinating addition as far as paid evolutions are concerned. This is a rare evolution that doesn't implement any restriction on the overall of the card being used for the upgrades. This prompts you to make the best choice possible for two reasons.
You can't alter your decisions after locking a card in the evolution. Secondly, the EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution will cost 75,000 FUT coins or 350 FC Points, so it's prudent to properly analyze the requirements and upgrades.
All EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution requirements
The latest evolution can only be used on LB cards in Ultimate Team. You can also include items with LB as their secondary or alternate positions.
- Positions: LB
- Dribbling: Max 86
- Playstyles: Max 8
- Pace: Max 90
- Physicality: Max 81
- Playstyles+: Max 0
All EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution upgrades
The latest evolution offers three different levels of upgrades, each with its own conditions. If you can complete all the challenges, your selected cards will receive massive boosts in several departments. The card will also gain new playstyles to make them even more versatile.
Level 1
- Weak Foot: +1 Star
- Overall: +2
- Passing: +4
- Shooting: +2
- Dribbling: +2
- Defending: +2
Level 2
- Skills: +1 Star
- Playstyle: Tiki Taka
- Overall: +2
- Passing: +2
- Shooting: +2
- Dribbling: +3
Level 3
- Weak Foot: +1 Star
- Playstyle+: Incisive Pass
- Overall: +1
- Pace: +1
- Passing: +2
- Physicality: +2
Level 1 Challenges
- Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Level 2 Challenges
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Level 3 Challenges
- Score and Assist using your active EVO player in 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro
- Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
- Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Best EA FC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution players
The latest evolution has several great candidates for the upgrades.
- Joao Cancelo (Base/TOTW)
- Sonya Bompasto Hero
- Alex Grimaldo TOTW
- Joan Capdevilla Base Hero
- David Alaba TOTW
- Jose Luis Gaya Trailblazers
- Olga Carmona Centurions
- Nuno Mendes
- Hailie Mace Squad Foundations
- Federico Di Marco TOTW
You can also combine this evolution with previous releases to boost hidden gems and silver cards.