EA FC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution is another free offering that has been presented to the community in celebration of the festive season. Players have had plenty of ways to upgrade base items, and this latest addition provides one more. Like the Budding Starlet, you can upgrade two cards or use two evolution paths on the same item to get better upgrades for it.

While neither option is going to cost you coins, it's very important that you make your decision regarding which card or footballers to enhance wisely. Since the upgrades are permanent, you can't undo your selection(s). While every eligible card will receive the same improvements, some will definitely be better in terms of performance.

All EA FC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution requirements

The latest evolution has a relatively flexible set of requirements, as it's not locked to one position. However, it does have a maximum overall limit, which could disappoint some. Here are this release's requirements:

Overall: Max 75

Dribbling: Max 80

Playstyles: Max 7

Pace: Max 76

Physicality: Max 80

Playstyle+: Max 0

EA FC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution upgrades

There are three levels of upgrades, and all of them have their own challenges. Completing all three levels will provide massive boosts to several stats, along with a new Playstyle+ as well. Here are the upgrade levels available:

Level 1

Playstyle: Incisive Pass

Overall: +5

Pace: +5

Physicality: +7

Shooting: +5

Dribbling: +6

Level 2

Playstyle: Technical

Overall: +3

Passing: +6

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +5

Defending: +6

Level 3

Playstyle+ Dead Ball

Overall: +5

Pace: +5

Passing: +6

Dribbling: +5

Defending: +5

Level 1 Challenges

Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve three Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best EA FC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution players

Despite the limitation to the overall, you can still apply the upgrades to a wide range of choices, such as:

Anton Stach

Boubacar Soumare

Divock Origi

Romeo Lavia

Jordan Beyer

Patrick Berg

Evander

Kasper Dolberg

Odsonne Edouard

These are all footballers who can benefit greatly from being made part of this evolution. However, you can also choose to combine the EA FC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution with other evolutions to boost some hidden gems.