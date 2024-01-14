EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC introduces a wonderful card that players can unlock for their respective squads. The challenge was leaked recently by reliable leaker and content creator FIFATradingRomania, and Welbeck's Flashback card has finally been added to this game. To get this item, all you have to do is accomplish the tasks in this Squad Building Challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team.

Properly analyze the segments and their conditions in this EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC to have an idea about how many coins you might need to spend on fodder to complete them. Having an idea about your expenses will help you decide whether you should complete the challenge and its tasks.

All EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC tasks

The latest SBC features two tasks with their own conditions:

Task 1 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Task 1 - England

Adrianna Franch 83

Viktor Tsygankov 82

Leah Galton 83

Borja Iglesias 83

Dusan Vlahovic 83

Andreas Christensen 83

Sophie Schmidt 83

Guido Rodriguez 83

Noussair Mazraoui 82

Benjamin Pavard 83

Alex Greenwood - 83

Combined cost: 11,000 coins

Task 2 - Top Form

Luis Alberto 84

Romelu Lukaku 84

Thiago Alcantara 84

Sergej Milikovic-Savic 86

Vanessa Gilles 83

Merle Frohms 85

Gabriel Megalhaes 84

Marta Torejon 84

Bukayo Saka 86

Ivan Martin TOTW 86

Jane Campbell 84

Combined cost: 72,000 coins

When will the EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC expire?

This SBC is available until January 28, 2024, after which it will be removed from Ultimate Team. Do note that completing it is the only way to get Welbeck's Flashback item.

Is the SBC worth completing?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll obtain an 87-rated ST item of Welbeck that can also operate as a CF. The card comes with some decent stats, although its overall could have been slightly higher. Moreover, it also offers league chemistry with other Premier League items, which always has additional demand among players.

As such, this SBC can be worth completing for some players, especially beginners.