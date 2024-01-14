EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC introduces a wonderful card that players can unlock for their respective squads. The challenge was leaked recently by reliable leaker and content creator FIFATradingRomania, and Welbeck's Flashback card has finally been added to this game. To get this item, all you have to do is accomplish the tasks in this Squad Building Challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team.
Properly analyze the segments and their conditions in this EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC to have an idea about how many coins you might need to spend on fodder to complete them. Having an idea about your expenses will help you decide whether you should complete the challenge and its tasks.
All EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC tasks
The latest SBC features two tasks with their own conditions:
Task 1 - England
- # of players from England: Min 1
- Squad rating: Min 83
- # of players in the squad: 11
Task 2 - Top Form
- IF players: Min 1
- Squad rating: Min 85
- # of players in the squad: 11
EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC cheapest solutions
Task 1 - England
- Adrianna Franch 83
- Viktor Tsygankov 82
- Leah Galton 83
- Borja Iglesias 83
- Dusan Vlahovic 83
- Andreas Christensen 83
- Sophie Schmidt 83
- Guido Rodriguez 83
- Noussair Mazraoui 82
- Benjamin Pavard 83
- Alex Greenwood - 83
Combined cost: 11,000 coins
Task 2 - Top Form
- Luis Alberto 84
- Romelu Lukaku 84
- Thiago Alcantara 84
- Sergej Milikovic-Savic 86
- Vanessa Gilles 83
- Merle Frohms 85
- Gabriel Megalhaes 84
- Marta Torejon 84
- Bukayo Saka 86
- Ivan Martin TOTW 86
- Jane Campbell 84
Combined cost: 72,000 coins
When will the EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC expire?
This SBC is available until January 28, 2024, after which it will be removed from Ultimate Team. Do note that completing it is the only way to get Welbeck's Flashback item.
Is the SBC worth completing?
After completing the challenge, you'll obtain an 87-rated ST item of Welbeck that can also operate as a CF. The card comes with some decent stats, although its overall could have been slightly higher. Moreover, it also offers league chemistry with other Premier League items, which always has additional demand among players.
As such, this SBC can be worth completing for some players, especially beginners.