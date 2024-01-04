EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC - Expected release date, possible cost, and more

The EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC has been leaked online, and if the rumor from FIFATradingRomania is accurate, fans will be able to add a special card of the English footballer to their Ultimate Team lineups. While EA Sports did mention an upcoming Flashback SBC in a social media post earlier, the footballer in question wasn't revealed.

Thanks to the leak, players have started preparing for the rumored Welbeck card. Despite the lack of official information, certain predictions can be made regarding the EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC. After all, Flashback challenges have been released in Ultimate Team before.

When will EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC release? (expected date)

An official post made by EA Sports suggested that there would be a Flashback SBC next week (January 8-15, 2023). However, a definite date wasn't announced, and the leak also doesn't have any information in this regard either. That said, there's a high chance that the upcoming Flashback SBC could be released on Monday, January 8.

The rumored Flashback SBC card (Image via X/ FTR)

However, EA Sports has followed a pretty random schedule when it comes to Flashback SBCs. As of now, the only confirmed release date is related to the FC Versus promo, which will go live on Friday, January 5.

EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC cheapest solutions (expected cost)

The completion cost of any challenge depends on the number of tasks in it, and what kind of conditions it comes with. Fans will certainly hope that the EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback SBC will be an affordable option for them to complete.

That said, the Flashback inclusions in this title haven't been very expensive. A few weeks ago, Olivier Giroud's Flashback SBC was available for about 75,000 coins. As such, the upcoming Danny Welbeck SBC could have a potential completion cost between 80,000 - 100,000 coins.

A low price will not only make Welbeck's card more accessible, it could also end up being a bargain as well. For the time being, the community will have to be patient and wait for this SBC's official release.