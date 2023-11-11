EA FC 24 Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC is now live in EA FC 24, and players can earn an amazing card featuring the French forward, which goes back to his younger days. Not only does this card carry a special design, it has also received some major boosts in its stats. Moreover, you won't have to rely on opening packs, as completing the challenge will suffice.

The first job is to estimate the total amount of coins required to get the necessary amount of fodder. This will help you gauge the worth of this challenge. Let's analyze the Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC tasks

The Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC is relatively simple when one analyzes the tasks and stipulations. There are two tasks, both of which must be completed to unlock the special card. Thankfully, the conditions are pretty simple, even for beginners.

Task 1- France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC will cost around 90,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. The major part of the expenditure will be the two mandatory TOTW cards. However, you can reduce the final costs by using fodder from your collection.

Tonight's challenge will be available for the next six days, so you can grind different EA FC 24 modes to accrue more fodder. Based on your weekly performances, you can win various packs that will provide more cards.

Is the EA FC 24 Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll be able to unlock an 87-rated ST card that can also deputize as a CF. It has received a major boost in speed, with 85 Pace, which can be very useful in the meta. Other strong facets include 88 Shooting, which combines well with the 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot.

This item comes with the Power Shot Playstyle+, which is quite rare among the current cards. This certainly makes it a valuable acquisition.