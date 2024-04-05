EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon card as an SBC in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to get their hands on the amazing card by submitting some high-rated squads. The English legend received his first special card of the season during the Future Stars event, and the item is now up for grabs via SBC.

This was the first instance of Icons being released as part of the Future Stars event in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the likes of Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos receiving boosted cards.

The EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon card was part of the roster, and the upgrade to his stats and brand-new PlayStyles quickly made him a popular choice among gamers.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC

This is an interesting Icon SBC, as EA Sports mistakenly released it with a tradeable final reward. This mistake was corrected eventually, and the SBC was removed and then re-released.

Overall, the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon Icon SBC has nine segments with the following requirements:

Born legend

Rare players: Minimum one

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum one

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon)

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Galacticos

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The Class of 92

Manchester United players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Free Kick King

England players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

LALIGA EASPORTS: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC

Beckham has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC:

Born legend

Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising Star

Any 11 rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon)

Gold 82-rated players

Galacticos

Dani Parejo: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Kim Little: 86

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Fabinho: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Nacho: 83

Cost: 30,000 coins

The Class of 92

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Fabinho: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Free Kick King

Mats Hummels: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Kim Little: 86

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 86

Matthias Ginter: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

League Finesse

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Unai Simon: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 86,000 coins

League Legend

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Daniel Munoz: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Unai Simon: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 101,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 130,000 coins

