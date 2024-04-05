EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon card as an SBC in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to get their hands on the amazing card by submitting some high-rated squads. The English legend received his first special card of the season during the Future Stars event, and the item is now up for grabs via SBC.
This was the first instance of Icons being released as part of the Future Stars event in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the likes of Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos receiving boosted cards.
The EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon card was part of the roster, and the upgrade to his stats and brand-new PlayStyles quickly made him a popular choice among gamers.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC
This is an interesting Icon SBC, as EA Sports mistakenly released it with a tradeable final reward. This mistake was corrected eventually, and the SBC was removed and then re-released.
Overall, the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon Icon SBC has nine segments with the following requirements:
Born legend
- Rare players: Minimum one
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum one
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan (EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Galacticos
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
The Class of 92
- Manchester United players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Free Kick King
- England players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
League Finesse
- LALIGA EASPORTS: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC
Here are the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC:
Born legend
- Any 11 rare bronze players
Rising Star
- Any 11 rare silver players
On a Loan (EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon)
- Gold 82-rated players
Galacticos
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Kim Little: 86
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Fabinho: 84
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 84
- Nacho: 83
Cost: 30,000 coins
The Class of 92
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Lisandro Martinez: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Thiago: 84
Cost: 50,000 coins
Free Kick King
- Mats Hummels: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Kim Little: 86
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 86
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Yannick Carrasco: 84
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 84
Cost: 68,000 coins
League Finesse
- Cyle Larin: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Amaiur Sarriegi: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Luka Modric: 87
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84
- Unai Simon: 83
- Martina Rosucci: 83
Cost: 86,000 coins
League Legend
- Cyle Larin: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Amaiur Sarriegi: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Daniel Munoz: 87
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84
- Unai Simon: 83
- Martina Rosucci: 83
Cost: 101,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 130,000 coins
