EA FC 24 David Neres Road to the Final SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

According to the latest rumors, the EA FC 24 David Neres Road to the Final SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team. The information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who broke the news on X. David Neres becomes the second player to have been leaked as a potential SBC, coming on the heels of Lautaro Martinez.

Fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming EA FC 24 David Neres Road to the Final SBC. Firstly, the card will be up for potential upgrades based on how Benfica does in the Portuguese league.

Moreover, it's not common for players to get special cards from this league in Ultimate Team. While the official information remains unavailable as of writing, certain predictions can be made.

When will the EA FC 24 David Neres Road to the Final SBC release?

It's hard to predict when this upcoming challenge will be available in Ultimate Team. The promo is confirmed to begin on February 2, as it will replace the outgoing TOTY cards. That said, Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC is more than likely the first release.

As such, it's highly possible for the EA FC 24 David Neres Road to the Final SBC to be released on February 3 or 6. That said, it's best for readers not to speculate prematurely about the release date and wait for official confirmation.

How much will the EA FC 24 David Neres Road to the Final SBC cost to complete?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. The upcoming challenge could be a rather affordable option despite the inflated prices for fodder. Still, players should keep a budget of at least 180,000 coins if they're interested in completing the challenge.

Rumors suggest all RTTF cards will be candidates to receive potential upgrades based on their performance in real-life European club competitions. Benfica could go a long way in their Europa League campaign, and this upcoming challenge could be a potential bargain.