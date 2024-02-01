EA FC 24 Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC leaked - Expected release date, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team if the latest rumor is to be believed. This information has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. If it turns out to be accurate, the Argentine could be the first one to get a card that's going to appear as an SBC during the Road to the Final promo.

The release date and time of this event have already been confirmed by EA Sports. But there's no official information regarding the EA FC 24 Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC. That said, certain predictions can be made regarding when the SBC could potentially be released and how much it might cost to complete the challenge and all its tasks.

When will the EA FC 24 Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC release? (expected)

It has already been confirmed that the RTTF promo will begin on Friday, February 2. The new cards under it will be based on all three tiers of European club competitions, and the EA FC 24 Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC could be launched on the same night.

After all, EA Sports always releases a new Squad Building Challenge themed around a fresh promo on Fridays. It's unlikely that the developers will change this pattern anytime soon. However, the official date of the Martinez SBC remains unknown at this point, and readers are requested to not draw any premature conclusions.

How much will the EA FC 24 Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks it has and their conditions. Recent challenges released as part of the TOTY promos have all been pretty expensive. However, the rumored RTTF SBC could be relatively cheaper.

That said, fodder prices are at an all-time high due to the incredibly high number of SBCs that are currently available. As such, players should keep at least 350,000 coins saved for this upcoming challenge. Still, it's worth noting that the final price will depend on how much fodder one uses from their own club for this SBC. The more items one employs from their collection, the lower its cost will be.