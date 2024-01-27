If the latest rumor turns out to be true, the EA FC 24 Debinha TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC could be available very soon in Ultimate Team. This information has been shared online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who broke the news on their X account. While there's a chance for Debinha's card to appear as part of an objective, it's more than likely that an SBC will offer the item.

The TOTY Honorable Mentions represent a special set of cards that feature some of the best performers of 2023. While these items narrowly missed out on a spot on Team of the Year's starting eleven, EA Sports has decided to dedicate special versions to them.

A bulk of TOTY Honorable Mentions items are currently available in packs via challenges. As such, certain predictions regarding the EA FC 24 Debinha TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC can also be made based on the history of such content in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Debinha TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC release?

Expand Tweet

There's a great chance for this SBC to be released on Monday, January 30. As per the official calendar, this is the same evening when the TOTY Year in Review 3 objective will go live. If Debinha's Honorable Mentions item does appear in an objective, this will be the date it arrives.

If the card is included through a SBC, however, January 31 could be a likelier date. It's worth noting that French defender William Saliba is also set to appear as an Honorable Mentions SBC next week (January 29 - February 4). That said, readers are advised to not speculate about the date Debinha Honorable Mentions could arrive, as EA Sports can always change the schedule of content before its launch.

How much will the EA FC 24 Debinha TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

If Debinha's special card is part of an objective, it will be available for free. All players will have to do will be to complete a set of tasks across different game modes to get.

If she appears as a SBC, the card could be an affordable option. Her existing Winter Wildcards item is available for about 85,000 coins on the console market and for 140,000 coins on the PC market.

That said, the upcoming version is likely to receive upgrades in stats and overall. Players should keep a budget of at least 300,000 coins if they want to obtain this special card.