EA FC 24 Dusan Vlahovic Serie A POTM SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Dusan Vlahovic Serie A POTM SBC will be released soon in Ultimate Team. As of writing, EA Sports has already confirmed that a new Serie A POTM card will be out this week. Thanks to reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania, players should have a concrete idea about who it is.

Vlahovic was one of the five nominees, all of whom had shone for their respective clubs last month. It appears that the Serbian has received the maximum votes, and certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 Dusan Vlahovic Serie A POTM SBC. This is based on how such challenges are typically released in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Dusan Vlahovic Serie A POTM SBC be released? (expected date)

Expand Tweet

The likeliest date for the new SBC to release will be on Friday, February 9. Typically, most POTM SBCs from the Serie A have been released on Fridays, and EA Sports could end up following the same pattern. That said, the developers have been slightly unpredictable this year when it comes to the launch of different SBCs. Readers can follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for the latest information.

While the EA FC 24 Dusan Vlahovic Serie A POTM SBC could still be a few days away, there are many exciting options to access in the meantime, including the newly released RTTF Lautaro Martinez SBC and the UCL Hero Carlos Tevez SBC.

How much will the EA FC 24 Dusan Vlahovic Serie A POTM SBC cost?

The Serie A POTM SBCs have been affordable to date, and the upcoming addition could follow a similar pattern as well. Typically, the final costs will depend on the number of tasks and their conditions. The final price will be known once the release has taken place.

That said, players should keep a budget of at least 180,000-200,000 coins if they're looking to complete this SBC in the future. With inflated prices of fodder cards, it will be incredibly beneficial if players start saving some in their respective inventories.