EA FC 24 Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC: How to unlock the special card

EA FC 24 players can now access the Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC, which is now live in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has added yet another special promo card as part of a challenge, which will be great news for the entire community. Typically, the bulk of the promo cards are currently available in packs, which requires you to rely heavily on your luck. That's fine if you're completing tonight's challenge since completing the tasks guarantees the special item for your Ultimate Team squad.

The first job is to estimate the approximate amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the fodder that you'll require in order to meet the stipulations of the SBC. Knowing about the possible cost will help you decide whether to complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC in EA FC 24.

The Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC is a beginner-friendly challenge in EA FC 24

Typically, player item SBCs can sometimes be extremely expensive, making them hard for beginners to complete in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC is the exact opposite, as it comes with only one task. Its stipulations are manageable, and you should have no problem completing it.

A new SBC is now live (Image via FUTBIN)

Task - Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC will cost about 17,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. A major share of the cost is borne by the single TOTW item that you'll have to use in completing the challenge. However, you can reduce the completion cost by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team squad.

As tonight's challenge is available for the next 14 days, you can take your time to earn more fodder. This can be done by grinding the different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will earn you special packs every week, which can then be used to complete the challenge for free.

Is the EA FC 24 Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC worth it?

Tonight's special challenge offers a basic card, which can be played as an ST, a CF, or a LW. It has an 86 overall and some decent key stats as well. The mere Pace of 80 is a major letdown, but she has 5* Weak Foot, which can be a major difference-maker in front of the goal.

This SBC is ideal if you're either a beginner or looking for a perfect super sub to come off the bench. While she might not be good enough to be a starter, that 5* Weak Foot could be a big factor.