EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios Trailblazers Objective: How to unlock the special card

The Exequiel Palacios Trailblazers Objective has been released to celebrate the Trailblazers Team 2's inclusion in EA FC 24. EA Sports has introduced an amazing set of cards this week, featuring the best performers from the current football season. While players will have to heavily rely on their luck to find one of these items, they can guarantee themselves a promo card by completing tonight's Objective. Doing so will also allow them to bypass any reliance on luck and save their coins, as this challenge's tasks can be completed for free.

Your main focus should be on how to complete this Objective's different tasks quickly. This will enable you to use Exequiel Palacios' special card early in Ultimate Team. Let's then take a look at all the tasks that are part of this Trailblazers Objective.

All EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios Trailblazers Objective tasks

The Exequiel Palacios Trailblazers Objective is similar to October 13's inclusion, which featured a special card of Callum Wilson in EA FC 24. Four tasks are part of the former. You'll have to complete all of them to unlock Palacios' Trailblazers item. It doesn't matter in which order you accomplish them, as long as all of them are done.

A new Trailblazers item is available in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the segments of this Objective:

La Albicileste: Score five goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Argentinian players.

Perfect Pass: Assist three goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Budesliga Magic: Score and Assist using a Bundesliga player in four separate Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three Bundesliga players in your starting 11.

The easiest EA FC 24 game mode to complete this inclusion is Squad Battles, as you can control the difficulty of your opponents in it. This Traileblazers Objective takes less effort to accomplish in this mode because handling AI is easier than playing against another human player, who can offer a far stronger challenge.

After completing all the tasks, you'll get different packs. If you're lucky, you could get a Traiblazers item from them as well. However, the main reward of this Objective is Palacios' 86-rated CM card, which can also operate at CAM and CDM.

This item has some intriguing playstyles, like Intercept and Anticipate, which work extremely well with the 85 Defense. It is an interesting option for players to use as a defensive midfielder in EA FC 24.