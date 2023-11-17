EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Diogo Jota objective: How to earn the card for free?

The FC Pro Open Diogo Jota objective set is now live in EA FC 24, allowing players to earn a promo item for their respective Ultimate Team squads. While several special cards have been added to the packs, acquiring any of these selections would require a hefty amount of luck. However, that won't be the case with the special Diogo Jota card.

All you need to do is complete all the tasks from the objective set. This will help you unlock the special card and get a handful of extra packs that could provide you with more valuable items. The first step is to devise a plan that allows you to quickly complete all the tasks.

Let's take a look at all the tasks in the FC Pro Open Diogo Jota objective in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Diogo Jota objective tasks

There are four separate tasks in the latest objective set. You can complete these FC Pro Open Diogo Jota objective tasks in any order, although some are quicker to deal with.

Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Goal Scorer: Score at least 2 goals in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Portuguese Flair: Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Portuguese player.

Win 8: Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Premier League players in your starting 11.

You can complete the tasks across three different EA FC 24 modes, but Squad Battles is the easiest option. Not only do you face AI-controlled opponents, but you can also fix the difficulty of the matches. This makes proceedings a lot easier, especially when it comes to finishing complex stipulations.

Is the EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Diogo Jota objective worth doing?

The free cost makes it mandatory for everyone, especially beginners, to obtain the card. While there are certain weaknesses of the 86-rated ST card, it definitely shines in certain areas. There are not many items with a 5* weak foot, which can make a lot of difference in the current meta.

However, a few more playstyles would have been better, as Jota's height could hinder some of his existing traits in competitive matches.