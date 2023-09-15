"The most intelligent football guy I've known" - Diogo Jota names Manchester City star as the one player he would take at Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota named Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as one Portugal player he would take at Anfield, citing the latter's in-game intelligence as his deciding factor.

Silva joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017 from Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €50 million with €20 million in add-ons. The 29-year-old quickly established himself as an integral component of Pep Guardiola's squad. He is renowned for his work-rate, creativity, dribbling, and versatility as an attacking midfielder and right-winger.

Over the span of the last six seasons, Bernardo Silva has scored 55 goals and provided 59 assists in 310 appearances across all competitions. He has also won 14 trophies for the Cityzens, including the treble last season.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota appeared in an exclusive interview on the Mark Goldbridge That's Football YouTube channel. When asked which player he would team with for the Reds from the Portugal camp, barring Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota opted for Silva, saying:

"Bernardo, yeah, Bernardo Silva for me probably the... one of the most for sure the most intelligent football guy I've known and the way he can hide the ball as well from the opponents is special and I think I'll go for him."

The full interview can be watched below:

Despite being rivals in the Premier League, Jota appears to have a lot of respect for his compatriots. The Portugal winger also named City defender Ruben Dias as one of the toughest defenders he's faced in his career to date.

Liverpool have made a good start to the 2023-24 season

Liverpool endured a poor 2022-23 campaign, finishing fifth in the Premier League, and failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. But the new-look Reds have had a positive start to their 2023-24 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. bolstered their squad depth in midfield, recruiting Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. Some fans expressed doubts over how Liverpool would perform this season, following the losses of several key stars over the summer.

The Reds drew 1-1 against Chelsea to commence their season. However, they have bounced back superbly since, winning three games in a row against Bournemouth (3-1), Newcastle (2-1), and Aston Villa (3-0). The Merseysiders are currently third in the table with 10 points after four games.

Liverpool are on a 15-game unbeaten streak and will be aiming to extend their run when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday (September 16).