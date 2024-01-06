EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team, bringing you two great chances to boost up to two existing items from your collection. This is the second evolution released amid the ongoing FC Versus promo. Tonight's offering is a paid option, and you'll have to spend either 500 FC Points or 100,000 coins.
This makes it extremely crucial to make the best possible choices. Any card you put into the EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution will be final and irreversible. While many cards are eligible for upgrades, the potential benefits will be more telling on certain items. Hence, it's imperative to go through the requirements and upgrades to make a prudent decision.
All EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution requirements
Tonight's evolution specifically targets the RW items from your collection. While the limitations are fairly flexible, you won't be able to use any card that operates as a CM.
- Overall: Max 86
- Positions: Not CM
- Passing: Max 90
- Playstyles+: Max 0
- Positions: RW
- Pace: Max 92
- Finishing: Max 88
What are the EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution upgrades?
The total upgrades are divided between three different levels, each having its own upgrade challenges. All challenges must be completed before this evolution expires.
Level 1 upgrade
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +3
- Dribbling: +2
- Volleys: +4
- Penalties: +3
Level 2 upgrade
- WF: +1 ★
- Overall: +1
- Pace: +2
- Passing: +4
- Shot Power: +3
- Long Shots: +3
Level 3 upgrade
- PlayStyle+: Trivela
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: Evolutions III
- Pace: +1
- Dribbling: +2
- Positioning: +8
- Finishing: +8
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
- Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game
Level 3 upgrade challenges
- Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game
- Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Who are the best EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution players to use?
Thanks to the relatively simple requirements, there's a wide amount of special cards that can be boosted under this evolution. Some will be absolutely incredible to use if you can complete all three levels of upgrades.
- Phil Foden TOTW
- Fran Kirby Triple Thread
- Bukayo Saka
- Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Largie Ramazani Dynamic Duos
- Otavio Showdown
- Anderson Talisca TOTW
- Takefusa Kubo POTM
- Kerolin Nicoli Trailblazers
- Rodrygo
- Jordan Larsson Ultimate Dynasty
When will the EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution expire from Ultimate Team?
The latest evolution, released on January 6, will be available until January 27. You'll get a few extra days to complete all the upgrade challenges.