EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team, bringing you two great chances to boost up to two existing items from your collection. This is the second evolution released amid the ongoing FC Versus promo. Tonight's offering is a paid option, and you'll have to spend either 500 FC Points or 100,000 coins.

This makes it extremely crucial to make the best possible choices. Any card you put into the EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution will be final and irreversible. While many cards are eligible for upgrades, the potential benefits will be more telling on certain items. Hence, it's imperative to go through the requirements and upgrades to make a prudent decision.

All EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution requirements

Tonight's evolution specifically targets the RW items from your collection. While the limitations are fairly flexible, you won't be able to use any card that operates as a CM.

Overall: Max 86

Positions: Not CM

Passing: Max 90

Playstyles+: Max 0

Positions: RW

Pace: Max 92

Finishing: Max 88

What are the EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution upgrades?

The total upgrades are divided between three different levels, each having its own upgrade challenges. All challenges must be completed before this evolution expires.

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +1

Physicality: +3

Dribbling: +2

Volleys: +4

Penalties: +3

Level 2 upgrade

WF: +1 ★

Overall: +1

Pace: +2

Passing: +4

Shot Power: +3

Long Shots: +3

Level 3 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Trivela

Overall: +1

Rarity: Evolutions III

Pace: +1

Dribbling: +2

Positioning: +8

Finishing: +8

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Who are the best EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution players to use?

Thanks to the relatively simple requirements, there's a wide amount of special cards that can be boosted under this evolution. Some will be absolutely incredible to use if you can complete all three levels of upgrades.

Phil Foden TOTW

Fran Kirby Triple Thread

Bukayo Saka

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Largie Ramazani Dynamic Duos

Otavio Showdown

Anderson Talisca TOTW

Takefusa Kubo POTM

Kerolin Nicoli Trailblazers

Rodrygo

Jordan Larsson Ultimate Dynasty

When will the EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution expire from Ultimate Team?

The latest evolution, released on January 6, will be available until January 27. You'll get a few extra days to complete all the upgrade challenges.