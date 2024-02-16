EA FC 24 Force Training Evolution leaked: Possible requirements, what to expect, and more

If the latest leak is accurate, the EA FC 24 Force Training Evolution is coming soon to Ultimate Team. While EA Sports has remained tight-lipped about upcoming evolutions, reliable insider FUT Police Leaks has provided some important information through their X account regarding the aforementioned content.

If it does arrive, gamers will have plenty of reasons to be excited. This is mainly due to the upgrades and flexible requirements that are likely to be part of it and can allow the community to choose from a wide array of potential candidates.

What are the EA FC 24 Force Training Evolution requirements? (expected)

The requirements for any evolution tend to be vital, determining which cards can be used as potential candidates for its upgrades. FUT Police Leaks has predicted that the upcoming evolution will not have any fixed position. This could be massive if it turns out to be true. In simple words, the leaker suggests gamers will have full freedom to select a footballer of their choice irrespective of their position.

The evolution could come with these restrictions:

Max. Overall = 85

Max. Pace = 87

Max. Defending = 70

Max. Playstyle+ = 0

Max. Playstyles = 8

Not Rarity = In Progress Evolution

Readers are advised to remember that those are not the official requirements. The ones mentioned above could be changed by EA Sports before the evolution goes live. Hence, readers shouldn't make any investment decisions based on the provided requirements.

When can players expect the EA FC 24 Force Training Evolution in Ultimate Team?

As the official date hasn't been announced, it could appear as early as tonight, February 16 at 6 pm UK time when the daily content drops. Future Stars Team 2 cards are set to be released this evening, and it's quite likely that EA Sports will launch a new evolution with it.

However, the Future Stars Midfielder Academy Evolution is also expected to appear soon, and that could be the one going live on February 16. If the EA FC 24 Force Training Evolution is made available in Ultimate Team, a detailed guide will be available on Sportskeeda.