EA FC 24 Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC - How to complete, lowest costs, and more

EA FC 24 players can find a new challenge in Ultimate Team in the form of the Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC, which introduces yet another special card under the ongoing promo. A bulk of these items are currently available in the packs, but there's no guarantee of obtaining one. However, you can secure a promo card by completing tonight's challenge without having to rely on your luck.

All you have to do is complete the tasks associated with the SBC within the allotted time. First, you must estimate the amount of coins required to complete the tasks. The total fodder will determine your expenditure and, thereby, the worth of this SBC. Let's analyze the tasks of the Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC in EA FC 24.

All Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The latest challenge is simple to attempt, as EA Sports has only included two tasks. The conditions for both are also straightforward, making it perfect for beginners in the Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Lowest Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC completion cost in EA FC 24

If you get all the fodder from the market, the lowest completion price will be around 50,000 coins. Do note that the costs will vary based on the price of the fodder and the cards used from your own Ultimate Team collection. Prioritizing the latter will bring down the completion cost and increase the valuation of the rewards.

Moreover, you can take the next six days to grind the different EA FC 24 modes to get more packs as rewards. Some of the cards from those packs could be helpful in completing the tasks and saving your coins.

Is the Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC worth it?

By completing tonight's special challenge, you will earn an 85-rated CM card, which can also operate at LM and RM. However, its core stats are more suited for the central role, with pace being one of the weaker aspects. However, the passing and tackling stats are solid.

Moreover, the item could earn up to two upgrades based on how Villareal and Coquelin perform in their Europa League campaign. Hence, this is certainly an SBC worth completing in EA FC 24.