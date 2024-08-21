EA FC 24 FUTTIES Guaranteed Upgrade SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions 

EA FC 24 FUTTIES Guaranteed Upgrade SBC was released today (August 21, 2024) with all the players from the five FUTTIES teams released in the past five weeks. While this SBC does not include the Icon players from this promo, you can still pack some good players from this challenge. The price of this SBC is decent, at 95,100 coins, which is not too expensive but not quite affordable either.

This SBC requires you to submit two teams with 86 and 88 minimum squad ratings respectively. Both of these squads are easy to craft. This is because we are nearing the end of the season of EA FC 24, and high-rated fodder is very easy to pack through SBCs like the 84+ X10 and the 89 OVR Exchange.

All tasks for EA FC 24 FUTTIES Guaranteed Upgrade SBC

Here are the requirements of the two squads, that you need to submit, for completing this FUTTIES Guaranteed Upgrade SBC:

86-Rated Squad requirements (Image via EA)

86-Rated Squad

TOTS or TOTW players in your squad: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Number of players: 11

88-Rated Squad requirements (Image via EA)

88- Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min. 88

Min. 88 Number of players: 11

The 86-rated build requires you to include a Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) player in the squad. Fortunately, they aren't hard to get nowadays and are available for quite a cheap price.

Cheapest solutions for EA FC 24 FUTTIES Guaranteed Upgrade SBC

If you are planning to build the two teams from scratch, then you should target the players mentioned in these lists to craft the two teams at the cheapest price possible for the FUTTIES Guaranteed Upgrade SBC:

86-Rated Squad

Kolo Muani (84)

Skriniar (84)

De Jong (87)

Kirby (84)

Hojbjerg (84)

Kostic (83)

Griezmann (88)

Mead (87)

Team of the Week Grimaldo (88)

Acerbi (83)

Marta (84)

To build this squad you will need to spend about 40,800 coins more or less. You can go for either a TOTS or TOTW card, whichever is available for cheaper. However, be mindful of the ratings of the card you choose.

88-Rated Squad

Greats of the Game Hero Costa (93)

Kimmich (88)

Rodri (89)

Eriksson (83)

Alex Remiro (84)

Golazo Icon Roberto Carlos (93)

Gabriel (84)

Harder (84)

Dunn (84)

Stanway (84)

Kolo Muani (84)

This squad will set you back by 52,300 coins.

