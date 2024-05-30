All EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS players

After the conclusion of all individual major league Team of the Season promos, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS players for gamers to add to their squads. This is a culmination of the entire TOTS event, releasing the best players from all the rosters in one massive lineup that eclipses all previous promo squad releases.

This is the most expansive Ultimate Team of the Season roster released in the history of Ultimate Team. Not only did EA Sports include both men and women in the roster, but cards from the Mixed leagues Team of the Season squads are also part of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS players. This means that both Messi and Ronaldo will be up for grabs.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS players have been released

All five major leagues in European club football have now received comprehensive Team of the Season lineups, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe all receiving boosted versions. All of these top-tier items are now part of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS players lineup, along with the best women in the sport today.

With athletes like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo receiving TOTS Plus cards as part of the numerous Mixed Leagues TOTS squads, gamers will be excited to learn that some of these items have also been included.

Which EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS players have been released?

These are the overpowered items that have been re-released in Ultimate Team as part of the latest promo roster:

Jude Bellingham: 97

Erling Haaland: 97

Virgil van Dijk: 97

Kylian Mbappe: 97

Jeremie Frimpong: 97

Lautaro Martinez: 97

Harry Kane: 97

Theo Hernandez: 97

Lauren James: 97

Sophia Smith: 97 (TOTS Plus)

Aitana Bonmati: 97

Lionel Messi: 97 (TOTS Plus)

Cristiano Ronaldo: 96 (TOTS plus)

Vinicius Junior: 96

Federico Valverde: 96

Declan Rice: 96

Tabitha Chawinga: 96 (TOTS Plus)

Debinha: 95 (TOTS plus)

Lauren Hemp: 95

Alejandro Grimaldo: 95

Mohamed Salah: 95

Jamal Musiala: 95

Robert Lewandowski: 95

Rafael Leao: 95

Kalidou Koulibaly: 94 (TOTS Plus)

Angel Di Maria: 94 (TOTS Plus)

Selma Bacha: 94

Georgia Stanway: 94

Phil Foden: 94

Alexandr Golovin: 94

Lewis Ferguson: 94

Savio: 93

Nico Schlotterbeck: 93

Riyad Mahrez: 93 (TOTS plus)

Toby Alderweireld: 93 (TOTS plus)

All these cards possess the stats, attributes and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in the current meta of the game. With so many overpowered items being up for grabs, the upcoming UT Champions weekend will certainly be worth participating in, as the rewards on offer are extremely enticing and worthwhile.

