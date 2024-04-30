All EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS players

EA Sports has brought about a new way of recognizing the best footballers outside of the top five leagues in Ultimate Team by introducing EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS players. The first batch of these athletes was released alongside the Premier League Team of the Season, and the developers will continue to launch more such squads over time.

If the squad released alongside the Premier League TOTS lineup is anything to go by, these rosters of special cards will feature some heavy hitters. The EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS players can be from a wide variety of domestic club competitions across the world, making these lineups even more exciting for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

These are all the EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS players released so far in Ultimate Team

Similar to main-league Team of the Season rosters, EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS items can be included as either TOTS versions or TOTS Moments versions. However, EA Sports has gone one step further and introduced the concept of TOTS Plus for these cards as well, which will give them a massive chemistry perk.

These players are overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

TOTS Plus players will be somewhat similar to the Radioactive items released earlier in the game cycle and will automatically have a minimum of two chemistry points in any squad they are put into. This will make them more desirable for gamers looking to add some overpowered yet affordable players to their starting eleven.

Which names are included amongst the EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS players?

These are the players who have received either TOTS or TOTS Plus versions:

Angel Di Maria (TOTS Plus): 94

Fernando Muslera: 92

David Hancko (TOTS Plus): 92

Simon Banza (TOTS Plus): 90

Sergino Dest (TOTS Plus): 90

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 90

Cucho Hernandes: 88

Anders Dreyer: 88

Meanwhile, these players have received TOTS Moments items:

Nani: 94

N'Golo Kante: 94

Jeremiah St Juste: 89

Judging by the caliber of the EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS players released so far, it is evident that this ever-expanding roster will continue to deliver some extremely impressive and overpowered cards for gamers to dominate opponents in this game's current meta. Not only do they possess incredible stats, some of them even have three PlayStyle+ traits, making them truly exceptional.