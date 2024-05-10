All leaked EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS players

With Bundesliga Team of the Season approaching its conclusion in Ultimate Team, gamers are looking forward to the release of EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS players. The French top flight has been yet again dominated by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and their players will undoubtedty be featured prominently on the latest roster of special cards.

Social media leak accounts like FUT Sheriff have already provided some insight into who the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS players might be. While PSG will certainly receive the most special cards in the men's Team of the Season, the female side of the sport is dominated by Lyon.

The rumored cards for the women's Team of the Season have also been leaked alongside the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS players, creating a lot of hype in the community.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media. Leakers like FUT Sheriff have provided reliable and accurate information during past promos.

Leaked EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS players

With EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS providing gamers with plenty of high-end meta cards and cheaper overpowered options, the expectations from the upcoming Team of the Season lineup are high.

If leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS players will live up to the hype, especially with players from top sides receiving massive boosts to their ratings and stats.

With reigning champions PSG successfully defending their title, it will come as no surprise if they receive plenty of spots on the TOTS roster. Superstar Kylian Mbappe and club captain Marquinhos are two of their best performers, and both are rumored to receive special versions soon.

Based on leaks on social media, these players will receive boosted versions soon in Ultimate Team:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Ryan Cherki (Lyon)

Kenny Lala (Stade Brestois)

The female side of French football is dominated by Lyon, who currently have an 11-point lead over PSG in the league table. Both teams have some of the most popular Ultimate Team cards in the game, and some of them are rumored to be part of the upcoming Team of the Season roster. These women could potentially receive boosted cards soon:

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Sakina Karchaoui (PSG)

Marie Katoto (PSG)

Grace Geyoro (PSG)

Players like Renard and Karchaoui already have EA FC 24 Team of the Year cards this season, which are widely regarded as elite tier in their respective positions on the virtual pitch. With TOTS players receiving three PlayStyle+ traits, their new EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards could be even better.